Kittitas County residents were treated to an abnormal summer by recent standards, as the skies were not clouded by smoke for almost all of it.
Although the county did receive minor amounts of smoke from fires that burned in the south, especially near the Naches area, as well as winds carrying some smoke from fires burning in the north, the county itself had an astonishingly minimal amount of fires this year.
The one notable exception was on Aug. 29, when two fires erupted in the county almost simultaneously. Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue along with multiple other agencies from the region responded to a wildfire on Parke Creek Road near Koffman Road. The fire burned uphill, threatening approximately 10 structures.
“We ended up having responses from most of the fire departments in Kittitas County, all the way up to the pass,” KVFR Chief John Sinclair said of the incident.
Around the same time, a hay truck went up in flames on Interstate 90, a situation that always holds the risk of erupting into a larger fire. Luckily in this incident, there were adequate crews to respond to both fires in a rapid nature. Although both fires were contained without spreading and no structures were lost, Sinclair said the events happening so close together were a bit stressful.
“I wouldn’t have wanted to have another fire and we had enough people to handle other calls,” he said. “But yeah, we were a little thin for a couple of hours.”
Looking ahead at future fire seasons, Sinclair reflected on the benefits of rapid response from multiple agencies, including the Department of Natural Resources to help get on top of fires that have the potential to spread rapidly in our dry and windy summer climate.
“By calling for help early and calling for a lot of help, that just helps us to get containment on these types of fires,” he said.
WATER WOES
Although it ended on a somewhat bittersweet note, the water supply for local farmers in 2019 was the source of stress for many throughout the growing season.
The state of affairs in the Upper Yakima basin was made clear in early April, when Gov. Jay Inslee declared a drought emergency for the region. At that time, prorationing for non-senior water rights holders in the basin stood at 77 percent.
With the total water supply available in the spring falling around 85 percent, Bureau of Reclamation Hydrologist Chris Lynch said the year’s numbers were similar to those in 2004 and 2010. The main difference between those years and 2019 was that they held snowpack at higher altitudes, whereas 2019 didn’t have as much at those levels, causing earlier melt off.
As temperatures heated up and irrigation canals began to flow, supplies became tighter for irrigators. By July, prorationing had been adjusted to 67 percent, having dropped from 72 percent in mid-June. With most of the snowpack being gone at this point, Lynch said they were inching closer to having an accurate estimate of where the prorationing would leave farmers by fall.
“There is still some room for variation,” he said. “Every time I do it, more evidence is revealed, so to speak. We don’t just want to sit back and say we think we got it. Every time we want to reevaluate it with fresh eyes. I think it’s going to stay in this range pretty tight now. I think we have a number that’s close to being right.”
By August, trends began to look slightly better, with prorationing edging up to 69 percent. Mild temperatures and precipitation as a result of localized thunderstorms helped bump the number up. As the growing season wrapped up, prorationing finished at 72 percent for junior water rights holders.
In the beginning of October, the BOR issued an abnormal surprise to local irrigators, announcing that junior water rights holders would receive 100 percent of their October entitlement. The announcement was bittersweet, as the Kittitas Reclamation District had shut off its diversions from the Yakima River on Sept. 24. Urban Eberhart with the KRD said the district rushed to put water back in the canals to satisfy the October entitlement, with diversions ending on the 15th of that month.
“A few days late, but helpful,” he said. “We’re not going to complain about additional water in any form. We’re just hoping to be able to know sooner in the future if that situation arises again.”