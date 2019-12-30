As developing stories go, the construction budget for new elementary schools has been been one for the ages.
The Ellensburg School District’s plans to tear down and rebuild Mount Stuart Elementary, build another currently unnamed elementary and remodel Lincoln Elementary have gone through several iterations in 2019.
The project first ran into trouble in July when a state study revealed that construction of the unnamed elementary would require the mitigation of nearby wetlands. The construction costs for mitigating the wetlands would send the project over budget.
The district considered building both schools on the Mount Stuart Elementary property, essentially putting two elementary schools directly next to each other. This idea was scrapped after public comments.
On Sept. 18, the district went to the city of Ellensburg. Brian Aiken, Executive Director of Business Services for the district, said the city and the district collaborated to find a way to keep the project under budget.
According city government relations manager Margaret Reich, the school district requested a boundary line adjustment, and it was being considered by city staff. In an email Reich stated, “The boundary line adjustment request involves three land parcels, whereby the ESD is asking to adjust the boundaries of each parcel, not to increase the number of parcels.”
Essentially, if the boundary line adjustment goes through, the final decision of which will be made available late January 2020, the district will not have to extend West Helena Avenue to meet the new elementary school. This will make enough room in the budget to mitigate the wetlands and build the new elementary on the site it was originally planned.
The district hopes that completion of the unnamed school will be in the fall of 2022.