Central Washington University students got some new digs to start the 2019-20 school year.
The institution opened Dugmore Hall, a $40 million residence building featuring 402 beds, with 144 double rooms, 60 double rooms with bathrooms and four single rooms, named after CWU professor William Dugmore who died in 2018.
It’s currently the largest building of its kind on campus, totaling 105,000 square feet, with the new Barto Hall now the second biggest coming in at 364 beds.
The building features laundry facilities on each floor, as well as a communal kitchen on the first floor. Throughout the hall, students will be able to explore study “nooks” as well as lounges and study rooms. Each floor has two all-gender bathrooms, as well as two gendered bathrooms. Students requested the natural study “nooks” which CWU housing director Tricia Rabel said are becoming popular in modern residence halls, since they allow students quiet spaces around the hall with furniture, rather than a larger, more communal study environment.
Each floor has noticeable references to Kittitas county. Rebel said the designers took color cues from the local environment, including barn quilts.
Each of the four floors has a different accent, either red, yellow, green or blue, which can be seen on the floors, walls and the ceilings of each room. The mailboxes even make out the shape of the Stuart mountain range.
Other features of the dorm rooms include locally sourced mattresses from Oregon Mattress, and all the wooden furniture is built by Wood Products in Ellensburg.
Of course, for those familiar with CWU dorms, the classic MicroFridge with a freezer and microwave are also present, albeit a fancier new model with an outlet and USB chargers.
Along with the new residence building, CWU also built a new dining facility named “Northside commons.” The facility is a 6,000-square-foot building that houses an 1891 Cafe and Market as well as a Panda Express.
The building used the majority of the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design standards that were awarded a platinum status for Barto, including the same paint, water controls, electrical controls, dimmer switches and auto lights.