A local legend in law enforcement decided it was time to retire the badge this year.
Kittitas County Sheriff Gene Dana announced his retirement in September. Dana, who was in his sixth term had served in the position since 1999. He holds the title of longest serving sheriff in the state of Washington, as well as the longest serving sheriff in the history of Kittitas County. He officially retired on Oct. 31, handing over the reins to Clay Myers.
“The need for and challenges of the sheriff will always exist, but my time and work here is done,” Dana said in a news release regarding his retirement.
Prior to being elected sheriff, Dana served on the Washington State Patrol, beginning his storied career in 1974. He was promoted to line sergeant and assigned to Kittitas County in 1984, marking the start of his local tenure. Under his watch, the Sheriff’s Office has grown to employ approximately 35 deputies and a total staff including corrections and administration of approximately 90.
“I am proud to say I currently have the best and most experienced command staff in the state,” he said in the release. “Supported by two new line sergeants and two new corporals, they will lead the next generation of officers in reducing crime and serving the people. Our county is in good hands and is a safer place.”
Looking back on his time with the Sheriff’s Office, Dana said he never expected to be in his position for as long as he has.
“It’s crazy,” he said. “Even in our county, the average term was maybe two or three terms at the most. I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t love the job. I love coming to work, I love the people here. It’s very rewarding, and that’s why I stayed on.”
While sheriff, Dana worked to expand the budget for the office by championing a 3/10ths tax levy, which passed and resulted in the addition of six deputies, a detective, clerk, technologist and four security officers being added to the force.
“That’s a lot of personnel,” he said. “We did a study after the first seven years when we put it back on the ballot and it showed that countywide, additional officers in all the different agencies reduced the crime rate by 30 percent, which is significant to us.”
Other accomplishments under Dana’s watch was the office moving to a new headquarters on Umptanum Road, the expansion of the jail and modernizing equipment used by the office. Dana said he was also proud of strides made by the office’s emergency management strategy.
“The county’s better prepared now because we’re out there training with the different entities on how to respond to emergencies and disasters,” he said. “We have our officers well-trained in responding to active shooter (scenarios) in schools. They understand what to expect if something happens. We’re better prepared to be safe.”
Now that he has more time to himself and his family, Dana said his plans for retirement include remodeling his home and taking more trips to visit family. One thing he said he is certain of is that he and his wife are staying put in the community.
“I love living in Ellensburg and living in the county,” he said. “My wife and I are very active. We like to hike and snowshoe and stuff. We would not leave the county even during the wintertime.”