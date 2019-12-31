Kittitas County lost one of its own to gun violence in March, and the shockwaves are still being felt in the community.
Kittitas County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Thompson was killed in a shootout that occurred after a high-speed chase that ended in Kittitas on March 19. Kittitas Police Officer Benito Chavez suffered a shattered femur in the incident, subsequently undergoing surgery and surviving. The gunman, 29-year old Juan Manuel Flores Del Toro of Ellensburg was killed in the shootout by Kittitas County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Goeman.
Thompson, 42, was born in Walla Walla and attended Central Washington University. He became a reserve deputy in the Sheriff’s Office in 2004 and then served as a corrections officer before becoming an officer with the Central Washington University Police Department in 2007. He became a Sheriff’s Office Deputy in 2013. Thompson in survived by his wife and three children.
“He was a great officer and family man,” Sheriff Gene Dana said at a press conference detailing the incident. “Our hearts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”
The incident marked the first law enforcement loss in the county for over 60 years. On March 15, 1959, Deputies Victor Cusworth and Ronald R. “Dick” Rhodes died while responding to a call of a negligent driver when their patrol car struck a slow-moving hay truck eight miles west of Cle Elum. Prior to Thompson’s death, only one officer had died as a result of gunfire in the history of the county. Ellensburg Police Chief Alva Tucker was shot and killed in a gun battle in July 1927 while attempting to arrest a drunk man who had made threats to kill police officers.
Thompson’s memorial service was held on March 28 at Nicholson Pavilion on the Central Washington University campus. The service packed the building with family members, friends, law enforcement officers and community members in mourning.
During the service, Thompson’s friends described him as a person who was not in a hurry and appreciated the value of day-to-day moments, a concept they described as “Thompson time.” Family friend Jeremy Zender spoke at the service, describing a moment when Thompson decided to pull the car over to pick some wildflowers, despite being late to a commitment.
“We stopped to literally smell the flowers and pick some for our wives,” Zender said. “I saw this as an opportunity to get out of trouble with our spouses. Ryan saw it as a chance to bring some of the beauty home with him.”
Family Friend Matthew J Stroe grew up with Thompson in Walla Walla and attended the same police academy with him at CWU in 2007. At the service, Stroe described Thompson’s arrival at the academy in Ellensburg.
“He got out looking like a young John Denver, complete with that floppy fishing hat, and promptly started enquiring about where the nearest bass fishing holes were located,” Stroe said.
Members of the law enforcement community attended the service from as far away as New York, as well as Canadians coming across the border to mourn Thompson’s loss. The procession and parking lot in front of Nicholson Pavilion displayed vehicles representing agencies from almost every city and county in Washington, as well as numerous others from the Northwest.
Burnaby, B.C. Royal Canadian Mounted Police Detachment Constable J.P. Dupont traveled to the event along with other officers from his detachment. He said the only service he had attended prior to Thompson’s was on Vancouver Island, B.C. At that event, he said American officers had traveled up to show their support for the fallen Canadian officer.
“A lot of our work isn’t glamorous,” Dupont said. “It’s not like in the movies all the time, but we do put our life at risk. In some ways when we wear the uniform, we’re wearing a target for some of the people with wrong intentions. We’re all working together for people’s safety. I just appreciate being able to be arm-in-arm with all these other great women and men here.”
In the months since Thompson’s death, the community has rallied to raise an impressive amount of money for both Deputy Thompson’s and Officer Chavez’s families. Many of the events held throughout the county since March have had fundraising for the families as a common theme. A 5K race was held in April with the funds raised during the event going to the cause.
“This is the biggest thing that’s happened to us in Ellensburg,” race coordinator Candace Tipton said. “I know the Thompson family personally. For me, with the babies that she has, I think that ongoing support not just financially but also having the support of the community and knowing that we love them and we’re here for them no matter what is important. We want them to know that for years to come, no matter what they need, we’re going to be here for them. They’ll never be forgotten.”
In a letter submitted to the Daily Record in August, Thompson’s widow Sara said the first weeks after his death were a blur with the overwhelming amount of people that were around to keep life in motion as it was also standing still. She said the food, gifts, flowers, messages, prayers and hugs were all appreciated, while also being overwhelming at the same time. She said the family is doing their best and learning limits through trial and error.
“We have been busy doing everything and anything to enjoy the outdoors as Ryan always did,” she said in the letter. “It is a good time until the realization of how much he would be enjoying the day hits me. Even then, I smile through the tears.”