Part 3 of recap of the year in COVID.
April saw the first death from COVID-19 of a former Kittitas County resident, Rev. Andrea Bowman. As April faded into May it also becomes clear that the impact of COVID-19 would be lengthy.
n April 1 AP headline: “Model shows April 19 peak for virus in Washington state”
From the story: “Dr. Kathy Lofy, state health officer with the Washington Department of Health, said on Tuesday that a University of Washington data model estimates that the state COVID-19 outbreak will peak around April 19. “
n April 4 AP headline: “Stay-at-home order extended through May 4”
From the story: “(Gov. Jay) Inslee said it was possible that the stay-at-home order could be extended once again, but said he hoped it would not have to be.”
n April 7 Daily Record headline: “Students won’t return to classrooms this spring”
From the story: “Obviously it is disappointing that the school year is basically over. Learning is not over, but a lot of our activities are,” Mike Nolan, Kittitas School District Superintendent, said. “But it is nice to have the decision, and now we can move forward and go on until June 19.”
n April 9 Daily Record headline: “Long-time Kittitas County pastor dies of COVID-19 complications”
From the story: According to the Kittitas County Health Department release, Rev. (Andrea) Bowman was tested for COVID-19 April 2 at the University of Washington Medical Center and positive results were returned the following day.
“Kittitas County has lost a well-respected and long-time resident of our county to complications related to the virus that causes COVID-19,” the release said. “Although this individual had been recently residing and receiving care outside of Kittitas County, this individual is loved by many who continue to reside here.
n April 13 AP headline: “What is the COVID-19 ‘end game’?”
From the story: “That’s what a lot of us are working on now: What’s the end game?” said Dr. Elizabeth Halloran, an infectious-disease specialist and modeler at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center who advises the federal government on outbreaks. “What can we do short of keeping everything shut down for 18 months or longer until we have a vaccine?”
n April 15 AP headline: “Distancing, masks likely needed for months”
From the story: “How we go about our daily lives, we’re not going to return to what we knew before COVID-19 for many, many months,” Health Secretary John Wiesman said. “It’s going to be a new normal, one that is much more aware of safety and biosecurity.”
n April 18 AP headline: “‘LIBERATE!’: Trump goads states to lift virus restrictions”
From the story: “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” “LIBERATE VIRGINIA,” Trump said in a tweet-storm in which he also lashed out at New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for criticizing the federal response. Cuomo “should spend more time ‘doing’ and less time ‘complaining,’” the president said.
n April 21 Daily Record headline: “Frustrated residents publicly gather to work towards a solution to reopen local economy”
From the story: “The common thread that I hear from both state and local government is, ‘Well we just don’t know enough yet’,” Jessica Karraker said. “I understand, but we know for a fact that these businesses haven’t been given the opportunity to even prove that they can handle the ability to put in healthy policies to protect themselves, their families and their customers.”
n April 23 Daily Record headline: “People asked to wear cloth masks in public”
From the story: “Everyone out in public who is at the grocery store or hardware store or pharmacy should be wearing some kind of cloth face covering,” said Kittitas County Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson.
n April 28 AP headline: “Fishing, hunting, golfing can resume in Washington May 5”
From the story: “The announcement on the partial reopening of outdoor recreation comes just a few days after (Gov. Jay) Inslee announced a plan that allows the resumption of existing construction projects, as long as strict coronavirus social distancing protocols are in place.”
n April 29 Daily Record headline: “Missing the ‘big goodbye’: COVID-19 takes away end of high school for EHS seniors”
From the story: “It is kinda a big bummer but, it is what it is,” (EHS senior Kyle) Nolan said. “And, I mean when we are 80 we are all going to look back on this and laugh, probably.”
n May 6 Daily Record headline: “Kittitas School District waiting for county permission to proceed with graduation”
From the story: “I am pretty excited if we get to do what we would like to do,” Principal Heather Burfeind said. “I feel like it’s a good compromise to what the kids want and being able to abide by county regulations. The kids really want some type of physical graduation and this isn’t exactly what they want but it is a nice compromise and we still get to celebrate them.”
n May 7 AP headline: “Wearing face mask becoming a political statement”
From the story: “Trump has told advisers that he believes wearing one would “send the wrong message,” according to one administration and two campaign officials not authorized to publicly discuss private conversations. The president said doing so would make it seem like he is preoccupied with health instead of focused on reopening the nation’s economy — which his aides believe is the key to his reelection chances in November.”
n May 9 Daily Record headline: “Twin City Foods employee tests positive for COVID-19, variance application placed on hold”
From the story: The IMT worked with Twin City Foods to set up a drive through mass testing site at the facility in order to test employees Friday staffed by IMT employees, volunteers from Kittitas Valley Healthcare and Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue. All employees are being asked to test for the virus, and those who opt out of testing are being required to self-quarantine for 14 days.
n May 13 Daily Record headline: ”County 4-H projects pushing through the challenges surrounding COVID-19 pandemic”
From the story: “It’s kinda crappy we have to miss out on so much,” is the best way Kittitas Secondary School junior Kelby Tostenson can describe her final year of 4-H.
n May 19 Daily Record headline: “Saturday’s Farmers Market first big gathering since COVID-19 restrictions”
From the story: “I think the people who come to the farmers market are the type of folks that will follow the guidelines to social distancing, so I’m not to concerned,” market manager Colin Lamb said. “We’re stressing right now to leave the family at home and have one person come to the market with a list and be ready to go.”
n May 26 Daily Record headline: “COVID-19 pandemic ruining plans for future weddings”
From the story: For Avery Wheeler and Cory Sly, they were slated to have the first wedding at Hotel Windrow, which officially opened at the beginning of the year. They were less than two weeks out with ample of family coming in from Southern California but were forced to cancel once Washington state’s mandate took effect on March 25. The couple’s date was April 4.
They’re thinking about delaying it to April 4 of 2021 at the same location but haven’t decided yet.
n May 27 Daily Record headline: “Kittitas County approved to advance to Phase 2”
From the story: “We are all celebrating this victory,” said Kittitas County Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson. “Our county has done a phenomenal job in containing COVID-19 and keeping everyone safe. I believe we can continue to move through Washington’s Phased Plan.”