Picking pumpkins from farms is a tradition in the fall, one that will not be interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. Hillary Huffman, owner of The Patch pumpkin farms (formerly Huffman Farms), said she was incredibly grateful to be able to be open for the fall.
“I don’t think anyone thought the pandemic would stretch this far into October, but here we are,” Huffman said. “We are just really grateful to get to operate and have guests at the farm and we are taking everybody’s safety very carefully including our staff and our guests. We are doing everything we can just to be that slice of normalcy to people and to make them feel comfortable when they’re here.”
The Patch had its opening weekend Saturday and will now be open every weekend, and for the first time, is open Wednesdays. Huffman said they added Wednesdays to be a “sort of COVID hump day.” She said it’s for families who want to be very careful during the pandemic, so they can come when the farm is not as crowded.
However, finding room to social distance at The Patch is not a difficult task. Huffman said the farm is a total of 36 acres, with two acres of pumpkin patch.
If 10 families are looking for pumpkins, they could have around 8,000 square feet of distance between them.
Still, guests are required to wear masks, some fall games have been removed and there will be no haunted forest in the corn maze at night. Huffman said she didn’t want her staff to be sharing costumes during the pandemic, so she made the decision to cancel the haunted forest. The corn maze will still be open to guests during the day.
“We have been buying, I kid you not, 18 gallons of hand sanitizer, 1,500 masks, 3,000 gloves and just about any kind of PPE we can get our hands on,” Huffman said.
The way pumpkins are sold is also being changed. According to Huffman, they usually measure the pumpkins by their size. They are now selling them by the pound. An industrial-sized scale is set up for people to roll their pumpkin wheelbarrows on. This limits the amount of contact staff has with the guests and their pumpkins.
Huffman saw the opening weekend as a success. Opening days are hard enough, but during a pandemic, she had no idea what could happen. However, it seems people were happy with the safety measures that have been put in place. She even received some compliments from guests about the care being taken by the staff.
“Opening day always feels like it’s by the skin of your teeth, and this year was no different,” Huffman said. “It was kinda, all hands on deck to get everything done Saturday morning, but within an hour of opening the gates, everything kinda settled in and we found our routine.”