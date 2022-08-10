Emmie Nguyen and her business partner Kien Tran sat inside the empty space that was once a taproom on Pearl Street.
The transformation is yet to come, but the idea of dreaming big brought a smile to both their faces as they looked around, envisioning what is to come.
“It will take a lot of work, especially the kitchen,” Nguyen said, knowing anything worth having is worth working for.
What the two young entrepreneurs intend to do is create not just a new restaurant on the corner of Fifth Avenue and Pearl Street, in the historic 420 Building, but a complete Vietnamese cultural experience with exotic food, drink and décor.
“We were out walking one day, and we saw the ‘For Rent’ sign in the window. We knew this (location) is what we wanted, and we called (owner) Mollie (Edson) right away.”
Nguyen and Tran currently own and operate Young T & Tea at 117 E. Fourth Ave., which they opened on May 16, 2021, in the Elmira Building.
What started as a hobby to bring classmates together grew into a campus household name. They began making and delivering tea drinks in October of 2018 as a way to make a little extra money to pay rent and utilities.
Now, it’s expanded into a second restaurant called Young T Bar & Kitchen, which is expected to open sometime in November.
“What we want to do is create a Vietnamese/Asian cultural experience with décor, entrees or quick, smaller portions, we call ‘Street Food, with a variety of spices known to Vietnamese cooking,’” said Tran, who is the chef. “We want it to feel like you are walking into a restaurant in Vietnam.”
Young T & Tea on Fourth Avenue started as a tea house with a bubble tea and a variety of specialty tea drinks, which attracted a large university clientele. With the addition of Tran’s cooking, it changed the dynamic and people started coming in for the food, as well as the drink.
With the addition of the second restaurant, which will serve cocktails, non-alcoholic mocktails and other drinks, they hope to create a different clientele in a space that offers a dining room, both up and downstairs in a space that includes the former 420 Loft Art Gallery.
“It’s exciting. I hope to expand my knowledge of the business making drinks behind the bar,” Nguyen said with a smile. “Having the upstairs room and the patio is another plus. We’re looking forward to having more room.
She’s made her share of bubble tea and exotic tea drinks. Now, she can expand that knowledge into cocktails.
The restaurant on Fourth Avenue currently employs around 15 people. They expect the 420 space to employ a few more, in the 15 to 20 range.
“We’ve already had employees ask if they can work at both places. We’ll have to see, but there will be an opportunity for everyone,” Nguyen said.
They said they will continue to allow the Ellensburg Community Radio to host the Tiny Stage Concert Series on the upstairs stage. They might give some thought to hosting a little music of their own in time.
“Ellensburg does enjoy its music,” Nguyen said. “We might look into that later.”
The business is a family affair. Nguyen works the front end. Her mother, Phuong Doan, works in the kitchen cooking, and Tran creates the delicacies for the menu.
The expansion is expected to create a new dining experience on Pearl Street, as well as a new cultural exchange in the iconic downtown.