Emmie Nguyen and her business partner Kien Tran sat inside the empty space that was once a taproom on Pearl Street.

The transformation is yet to come, but the idea of dreaming big brought a smile to both their faces as they looked around, envisioning what is to come.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com