Youth Services of Kittitas County’s youth mentoring program recently received statewide recognition for the their mentoring program and leadership.
Youth Services joins 15 other Washington programs that have qualified as a Dedicated to Excellence partner by MENTOR Washington through the rigorous National Quality Mentoring System that operates in 28 states, according to a news release from the organization.
To qualify, Youth Services of Kittitas County excelled in organization management, program practices, and evaluation. The quality assessment and continuous improvement has four steps: in-depth self-assessment, four-hour onsite review, and the implementation of an improvement and innovation plan.
The best practices employed by Youth Services ensure that Kittitas’s youth and volunteers are safe and that they experience mentoring relationships that result in positive outcomes such as increased persistence, academic success, and decreased chances of exhibiting risky behavior. Indeed, in rigorous studies over the past 20 years, mentoring conducted in high quality programs reduced juvenile delinquency and crime; improved school attendance, grades and high school graduation rates; improved mental health; and lowered the risk of youth involvement in such risky behaviors as drugs, and alcohol and tobacco use.
National quality recognition is great. However, what’s really important is Youth Services of Kittitas County’s professionally recruited, trained, and supported adult volunteers, and the children and teens who find a trustworthy caring adult that give them another hand-up.
In 2013, the Kittitas County Community Network & Coalition and two Ellensburg Rotary groups came together with the shared belief that many youth in our community lack meaningful positive interaction with adult leaders to create a formal mentoring program. Youth Services currently facilitates two one-on-one mentoring programs for kids ages five through 17 in both Upper and Lower Kittitas County.
These adult to youth mentor programs to include a community-based after school program and a school-based lunch-time program. Community-based after school mentors commit to 12 months of one to two-hour meetings with their mentee. School-based lunchtime mentors commit to nine months during the school year, of lunchtime meeting with their mentee. All mentors are fully screened to include a five-fold background check and fingerprinting. Mentees are also screened to target eligible youth. The Youth Services location, 213 W. 3rd street in Ellensburg, serves as a meeting place for mentors and mentees and offers structured events to further the adult-youth connection.
Youth Services of Kittitas County also facilitates First Friday Art Walk, free monthly art classes and game nights open to the community, end of the year all-schools BBQ, and our newest career-vocational mentoring program.
Executive leadership at Youth Service of Kittitas County is transitioning on June 1 to Alice Nelson from Crystal Church. Please contact Alice Nelson to learn more about supporting our kids and the great work of our nationally-recognized program of excellence. Director@youthserviceskc.org, 509-962-2737