Nine9Line hosting Veteran Resource Fair in Pierce County By Daily Record Staff Mar 2, 2023 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nineline Veteran Services is hosting the Veteran Resource Fair next month in Tacoma. The fair will provide U.S. military veterans, active duty service members and with "direct connections and information to many different types of veteran specific programs and resources." The event is free for all active-duty personnel, veterans and their families and will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 15 at the Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Armed Forces Computer Science Recommended for you Trending Now Ellensburg girls win state opener, Cle Elum-Roslyn boys out in OT Action team working to expand internet access across Kittitas County but requires funding to meet broadband goals Mandatory recess for elementary students approved over objections 2023 Royal Court princess steps down Ellensburg High School presents 'Kiss Me, Kate' Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Local BizCards KVH Dermatology Jill Gunderson KVH Rehabilitation CW Barbershop 01 CW Barbershop 02 Middle Path Acupuncture - Rand Shaw's Furniture KVH Pharmacy Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Brookside Crematory Marguerite Marrs KVH Surgical CareNet Ellensburg Grebb, Etc. CPAs KVH Medical Specialties Wise Automotive Sadie Thayer KCHM Snow River Equipment KVH Family Medicine JaKe's Custom tinting Cara Marrs KVH Workplace Health KVH Urgent Care Julie Virden Middle Path Acupuncture - Jeff KVH Hospice Knudson Hardware KVH Women's Health KVH Primary Care Kelleher Ford Jim's Glass Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Breaking News Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters