Column: Would Jesus get vaccinated? Ken Briggs contributed column Dec 4, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Interviewer: Let’s get right to it. Are you vaccinated?Jesus: Yes!Interviewer: Why are you vaccinated: Jesus: It’s really quite simple. Thou shalt not kill! And that’s why I also wear a mask when I’m indoors around groups of people that may not be vaccinated.Interviewer: But as the Son of God, it’s seems that you wouldn’t have to bother getting vaccinated and wearing a mask.Jesus: Let’s remember that I am fully human too and as a human I need to be smart about my health and I need to care about others …. you know, LOVE your neighbor as yourself.Interviewer: What do you mean about being smart about your health?Jesus: Well, there are a whole lot of really smart people in scientific labs all over the world studying this sneaky, cunning, mutating coronavirus. And so far, they’ve done an incredible job of coming up with interventions such as masking, vaccinations, and they’re even getting close to releasing a pill that will mitigate symptoms.Interviewer: But a lot of people don’t trust the science and believe that vaccinations are unsafe and have been released too quickly.Jesus: Yeah, I get that. People have a hard time trusting me too. With COVID-19 there are so many questions. And so much information — and disinformation, baseless claims, and false assurances — to sort through. It can be hard sometimes to differentiate fact and evidence from political spin. Fortunately, there are plenty of trustworthy, reliable, and accessible sources of information out there. And at some point, you have to realize that out of the nearly 8 billion vaccinations given worldwide there have been relatively very few adverse reactions to the vaccines.Interviewer: Still, many people are reluctant to get the vaccine. What can you say to them that hasn’t already been said?Jesus: You might recall the modern parable of a man stuck on his rooftop in a flood. He was praying to God for help. Soon a man in a rowboat came by and the fellow shouted to the man on the roof, “Jump in, I can save you.” The stranded fellow shouted back, “No, it’s OK, I’m praying to God and he is going to save me.” So, the rowboat went on. Then a motorboat came by. “The fellow in the motorboat shouted, “Jump in, I can save you.” To this the stranded man said, “No thanks, I’m praying to God and he is going to save me. I have faith.” So, the motorboat went on. Then a helicopter came by and the pilot shouted down, “Grab this rope and I’ll lift you to safety.” To this the stranded man again replied, “No thanks, I’m praying to God and he is going to save me. I have faith.” So, the helicopter reluctantly flew away. Soon the water rose above the rooftop and the man drowned. He went to Heaven. He finally got his chance to discuss this whole situation with God, at which point he exclaimed, “I had faith in you but you didn’t save me, you let me drown. I don’t understand why!” To this God replied, “I sent you a rowboat and a motorboat and a helicopter, what more did you expect?” Interviewer: Are you suggesting that the vaccine is symbolic of the rescue vehicles?Jesus: Let me just say this. Vaccines and masking are not only crucial to help prevent illness and death, but they also slow the spread of the virus, which reduces its sneaky capacity to mutate. It’s when human hosts serve as Petri dishes that a variant may emerge that is easier to spread and deadlier for those who are more vulnerable.Interviewer: What do you say to those that suggest that being fit and in good health is “their vaccine”?Jesus: That certainly helps to prevent disease and death, but such pride can be dangerous to self and others.Interviewer: So, I’m guessing you don’t believe in religious exemptions.Jesus: That’s right.Interviewer: How do you feel about masking and vaccination mandates?Jesus: Mandates can be good and can save lives if fused with good science. Think of the seat belt mandate how many lives have been saved by it. And of the 16 immunizations the CDC recommends for children and teens, all 50 states (plus the District of Columbia) mandate diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (whooping cough), polio, measles, rubella and chickenpox.Regarding the Covid-19 vaccine, I should mention, that except for a few specific allergies, there are no known medical conditions that make the vaccination unsafe, experts say. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the only people who shouldn’t get vaccinated are those who had a severe allergic reaction, called anaphylaxis, immediately after a first vaccine dose or to a component of the COVID-19 vaccine. Finally, I like my mandate to Love God with your whole heart and love your neighbor as yourself. This can certainly serve to save lives as we navigate this enemy of health and contemplate how to live peacefully in this complicated and dangerous modern world.Interviewer: I like that. I cannot thank you enough for taking some time out of your busy schedule for our interview.Jesus: It's really no problem at all. As it says in Colossians 3:11, "I am all and in all!" Have faith and vaccinate. We will get through this.Ken Briggs is a Professor Emeritus at Central Washington University and a frequent speaker throughout the state on a variety of wellness issues. 