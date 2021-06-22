There were a lot of losses during the past 16 months of COVID, but among those that hurt the most were the loss of summer community celebrations.
And in Kittitas County, there are no bigger summer community celebrations that Pioneer Days in the Upper County, and Patriot Night up the Lights, Jazz in the Valley, the Kittitas County Fair and the Ellensburg Rodeo in Ellensburg.
All are back for summer of 2021.
First up are Pioneer Days over the Fourth of July weekend (July 3-4) and Patriot Night on July 4.
These events are important on multiple levels. Pioneer Days is the Upper County’s primary festival every year and the event draws in people from around the region. It is also a lot of fun and is anticipated by local residents as well. In many ways it is the definition of a all-American, small-town festival. Pioneer Days are part of the Upper County’s identity and losing that for even a year was difficult.
There are so many neat things about Pioneer Days, but near the top of the list is the honoring of the Pioneer Days Queen each year — a woman who has contributed to the community over a lifetime. The 2020 queen, Rose Badda, did not get her due, so it will be wonderful to celebrate her this year.
Patriot Night is a far-more recent addition to the festival lineup, but has proven popular as well. The event features top-notch musical entertainment, this year Joe Nichols, and a public aerial fireworks show.
Both Pioneer Days, which also has a public aerial fireworks show, and Patriot Night, serve a vital public safety roll as well.
This county already is under a burn ban, which includes prohibiting fireworks, and the public aerial shows give people a way to enjoy amazing fireworks in a much safer manner.
Fire season already is underway and with an extreme heat warning coming toward the end of the week (triple digits for multiple days), every single one of us is going to be extremely cautious in terms of fire safety.
The vast majority of fires are caused by humans, but it is most often accidentally. It is going to be important to be conscious of everything we do when outdoors — from camping to driving — to make sure our actions do not lead to a wildfire.
The return of Jazz in the Valley this summer is fantastic and the news is made even more exciting by the announcement that this year’s festival will be free.
The festival will be smaller than usual — two nights and six to eight bands — but it may be just what the community needs. The loss of live music has been hard to handle. People are craving hearing musicians/bands perform. Wonderful music and warm summer nights in Ellensburg is the perfect combo.
There’s no dancing around the fair and rodeo — they are the two main economic drivers in the festival/event lineup. The local economy cannot recover without those two events returning to the fold.
Getting back to enjoying what the community has to offer is a huge step toward recovery. The summer of 2021 is shaping up to be a lot of fun.