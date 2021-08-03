We should be accustomed to them by now, but the early August primaries still tend to slip attention.
In case your mind has been occupied with other matters, today is primary election day.
Technically, it is primary election day for registered voters in the city of Ellensburg, the Ellensburg School District, the city of Kittitas, Kittitas County Fire District 7 and Snoqualmie Pass Fire and Rescue — given that that are primary elections in each if those jurisdictions.
Not surprisingly, the ballot return rate is at 16.8% as of Friday. There was always going to be a severe drop-off from the 2020 general election totals, but a tick under 17% is low.
There are interesting, contested races on ballot. The race for mayor of Kittitas will be trimmed to two candidates, races for two Ellensburg City Council seats, and a race for Kittitas County Fire District 7 commissioner.
The Ellensburg School Board Position 5 seat is on the primary ballot, but Ashley Crankovich has withdrawn from the race. She did so after the deadline so her name remains on the ballot.
If you are a supporter of any of the candidates, voting in what looks to be a low turnout election gains even greater importance.
It is not an exaggeration to say elections in Kittitas County have been decided by less than a handful of votes.
COVID continues to put a crimp on public campaigns and candidate forums. The Kittitas Valley League of Women Voters, though, did a virtual candidates forum. For a last-minute primer, there is a link to the forums off the league’s website (kitttitasleague.org).
This is what is called an “off-year” election where there are no statewide or national seats contested, but the elections for school boards, city councils, hospital districts, fire districts, etc. are critical to the day-to-day operations of the communities in which we live. Decisions made directly impact your quality of life, quality of education for your kids, quality of health care and more.
Over looking these elections is a mistake. Also, there has been an uptick of interest in running for these offices that should be supported.
Within the context of what has been a decline of contested seats on the local level, multiple seats sought by three or more candidates and a general election that will feature a healthy number of contest races is something worth celebrating and supporting.
If you’re interested in COVID requirements at the schools, you’re interested in local government. If you’re interested in economic development, housing or how your tax dollars are spent, you’re interested in local government. Most people are interested in local government, even if they do not equate that with casting a ballot.
Luckily, for the vast majority of us who haven’t quite got around to it yet, if you are reading this prior to 8 p.m., Tuesday, there is still time to vote.
Fill out that ballot and bring it to a drop box, or drop it in the mail (it comes with a stamped envelope), you’ll be glad you did.