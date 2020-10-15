Presidential elections are always a big deal. Obviously, in addition to the once-every-four-years opportunity to elect the president, there are other key races on the ballot on the local and state level.
But perhaps, there’s never been more anxiety over the act of voting than this year.
Much of this anxiety can be found in other states — particularly those seeing a heavy shift to mail-in ballots due to COVID-19 concerns. In Washington state all our elections are by mail and we are accustomed to what that entails, including sometimes waiting longer for the final results as ballots arrive via the postal service.
While American political campaigns can feel like they last an eternity, for practical purposes they can end this week for Washington state voters.
Voters are receiving their ballots in the mail this week. If you track ballot returns on the Kittitas County Auditor’s Office website — always a fun activity — you will know that typically there is a early return burst, followed by a slower, steady stream, up until the wait-until-the-last minute surge at the end.
What will be curious to see this year is whether the early returns are far more pronounced. In Kittitas County you can mail in your ballot (postage is provided) or drop the ballot at one of the secured drop boxes in the county.
Given some recent issues with the U.S. Postal Service, it seems likely many people will be using the secured drop boxes. The drop boxes are located at: Easton Fire Station; Ronald Fire Station; Roslyn City Hall; South Cle Elum Town Hall; Cle Elum Upper District Court; Thorp Fire Station; Kittitas City Hall in the alley; Central Washington University SURC and two at the Kittitas County Courthouse — drive up in the parking lot and inside the front doors.
So, there’s a pretty good dispersal of boxes that shouldn’t require people to travel much out of their normal routines.
If early voting in other states is any indication, this is going to be a high turnout year with many ballots arriving early.
If you know who you want to vote for, it’s advisable to be vote early this year. For one thing it helps allow more time for the processing of the ballots (something that also can be checked online at http://votewa.gov), and also it means you can ignore every mailer, ad or politically related social media post over the next three weeks. Imagine what you will be able to do with that time.
A high voter turnout should not be consider a “problem.” It is fair to say, though, that a pandemic during a high turnout election adds a degree of difficulty, particularly in areas overly dependent on in-person voting.
This election season is yet another opportunity to give thanks for living in Kittitas County. Kittitas County Auditor Jerry Pettit does an excellent job overseeing the election process, and it must be noted that his office has a solid, experienced, competent staff tasked with the job of making sure every vote counts.
Enjoy the excitement of receiving your ballot in the mail. Voting is a big deal, and this year it’s something best accomplished sooner rather than later.