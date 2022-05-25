First off, congratulations to all the candidates who filed for elected office this past week. It is a big deal to put your name out there and our system would not work without you.
If only there were more of you.
There are some contested races on the ballot. In terms of our local elections, the U.S. Eighth Congressional District seat is by far the most popular race with 11 candidates — five Republicans, three Democrats, a Libertarian, a no-party preference and a Concordia. (According to Wikipedia, Concordia was a political party in Manchukuo between 1932 and 1945, but this Concordia is probably a more contemporary take.)
Our three 13th District officials (two representatives and a senator) are running unopposed. Someone filed to run against Rep. Tom Dent but then withdrew.
There are eight county offices on the ballot — assessor, auditor, clerk, treasurer, coroner, sheriff, prosecuting attorney, county commissioner 3 — and only three are contested.
Three positions drew two candidates each — auditor, clerk and coroner. Those candidates automatically advance from the primary to the general election.
One reason for the lack of competition may be that some of these positions benefit from a candidate having relevant and specific professional background — clerk, treasurer, assessor, coroner, sheriff and prosecuting attorney. That can limit the field.
It’s not that you don’t have to know how to do anything to be a county commissioner, but a person can come to that position from a wide range of backgrounds.
The other reason should not be referred to as the elephant in the room (there are plenty of those), but rather the lack of donkeys on the ballot.
One Democrat is seeking a county office, coincidentally the one Democrat who currently holds elected office in Kittitas County — Kittitas County Auditor Jerry Pettit.
The one race that stands out for lack of Democratic participation is the Kittitas County Commissioner 3 seat. Current officeholder Brett Wachsmith has filed for re-election. It’s not a matter of whether Wachsmith is doing a good job or not, it’s that a campaign for commissioner is an excellent opportunity for the public to engage in a discussion about what is taking place in the county and the challenges ahead.
And there are challenges ahead in this county. While long-term residents have a healthy skepticism about proposed projects happening, the fact is this county is in the midst of change. Our population is growing and the economic spectrum of who can and cannot afford to purchase (or rent) a home is undergoing radical revision.
It has been tough sledding for a Democrat to get elected to a countywide seat for the past few decades. The Democrats have advanced quality, qualified candidates for commissioner races and have not seen any success. It is understandable that facing the slim odds that a person regardless of qualifications may see the work required as futile.
During the race for Ellensburg City Council seats this fall, the argument was put forward that the council lacked “diversity” because it skews liberal (also female, but gender diversity was not raised as a concern).
This lack of “diversity” can be seen on a much grander scale at the county level. To successfully navigate this county through the challenges ahead it is going to take people looking at problems from different perspectives and possibly even coming up with different solutions.
We will not have that opportunity through a competitive campaign, which serves to put the onus on the public to participate in the processes that lead to the approval of projects.