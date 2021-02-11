News that the State Legislature approved a COVID relief bill on Wednesday was an stark indicator of the priorities of this year’s session.
Typically there is not a lot of action at the start of the legislative session. Most of the interesting and important votes happen towards the end, sometimes literally at the last minute.
There also is the fact that there’s a pandemic going on, which has modified both the way the legislators meet and discuss and the way the public interacts with the process.
As is almost always the case, money is at the top of the legislative agenda.
Many of the money issues are tied to COVID — including Wednesday’s bill, which allocated $2.2 billion in federal funding. On the plus side, the pandemic did not derail state revenues as much as you would’ve expected. While people did spend less money in many areas, real estate taxes were up because interest rates remained low.
That said, no one expects good times to roll. Higher education, in particular, may see less available funding partly because of the impact of COVID on enrollment and on how students are attending school.
Bottomline, for a school like Central to remain financially healthy it needs students living on campus, spending on food and housing.
Outside of COVID funding, perhaps the hottest topic will be attempts to modify the governor’s emergency powers. How far this goes is yet to be seen. Republicans will push for changes but it will come down to whether Democrats who control the House and Senate see any need to take action. It’s possible (but maybe not probable) because there likely are Democratic legislators who did not feel fantastic about being sidelined by the governor for the extent of the response to COVID.
Displeasure and discontent with some of the seemingly random COVID restrictions applied across the state crossed party lines to some extent.
Another big issue will be police reform. That may move easier through the Legislature, but it is yet to been seen how much oxygen will be left in the room after all the COVID issues are resolved.
Maybe the most interesting thing about the early part of the session are the bills that get proposed. Often they land with a splash but never gone anywhere. For example, a week or so ago a bill proposed as the Billionaire Tax (targeting the very tippy top of the income scale) generated headlines, but chances are does not go anywhere — this state does not have an income tax.
A bill that may have drawn local notice was one prohibiting public schools from having Native American mascots. This bill, if approved, would impact the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School Warriors.
Over the decades the Warrior mascot has been discussed but no serious effort to replace it. In Cle Elum-Roslyn’s favor is it is not a cartoonish mascot, and does not present Native Americans in a derogatory manner. The school does not use the “tomahawk chop” cheer, which is considered offense.
The imagery the school uses is respectful of Native American heritage, but that might not be the viewpoint of a Native American. If an overwhelmingly Caucasian school appropriates Native American history and imagery to promote and represent its athletic teams, is that itself disrespectful?
With a bill like this its success often depends on whether legislators get too busy on other bills to advance it. At a minimum, this is something that should be discussed by Cle Elum-Roslyn school officials.
While there has not been too much news out of Olympia of late, don’t worry, it’s coming.