Looking for a spot of good news, well you’ve come to the right place: Kittitas County and the FISH Food Bank have reached an lease agreement on the former Elmview building at Bowers Field.
FISH is currently in the building, but the future was not secure until the two organizations agreed on a lease. Now the food bank has the security of a 50-year lease.
It is hard to overemphasize the value of that level of stability. The FISH food bank has lived a bit of a vagabond life throughout its existence.
The facility on Water Street was a nice location, a couple blocks from Fred Meyer. As a food bank the building had some issues, but it was serviceable until it burned down.
Mercer Creek Church’s outreach to the food bank at its time of need was fantastic. The church housed the food bank on its property north of Kiwanis Park. It was a decent location as well, and a better facility. But the church had need for that space as well, and FISH needed its own location.
At this point, the county stepped in and allowed FISH to set up at least temporary at the building, which had recently been vacated by Elmview.
Of the three most recent locations, Bowers Field is not as convenient as a food bank a block off of Main Street or in a neighborhood adjacent to the Central Washington University campus.
But the tradeoff of FISH getting its own home it can develop is worth it. If FISH had found a location downtown or in the commercial core, it would have paid more for the privilege of using the space. That would be money spent on the facility that would have gone to the service.
FISH is more than just one food bank, it is a hub that supports other food pantries in the county. So this is not just about supporting an Ellensburg food bank, it’s about helping to maintain a countywide food distribution system.
FISH has ambitious plans for the building, including eventually doubling its size from its current 7,000 square feet. More than just enhancing the facility though, FISH wants to work with a multitude of partners to serve people in different ways.
FISH already works with students in the CWU nutrition program, but also is looking toward partnering with Community Health of Central Washington on education programs around nutrition, as well as other cooking and food use demonstrations for clients.
Over the years, the community has provided excellent support to FISH, often stepping up in times of needs. The support is well-deserved. And it is times like this, with many people feeling economic hardship, that support is needed the most.
FISH staff and volunteers have done well adapting to COVID-19 restrictions and still meeting the food needs of residents in need. These are challenging time, but FISH and the community as whole, have responded.
Kudos to FISH and the county in reaching an agreement. It is one that will serve the community well for decades to come.