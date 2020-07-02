In a normal year, this would potentially be one of the busiest weekends of the summer, if not the year.
The Fourth of July falls on a Saturday, with many people getting the Friday off as a holiday, creating an at-least three-day weekend.
Events like Pioneer Days in Cle Elum long for the calendar to line up in this manner — these are typically years with the highest turnout for the parade and events.
The question is what will happen this year. The parade and other Pioneer Day events have been cancelled, but the public aerial fireworks display is still set to go.
There are also indications based on past weekends the people will still come to the Upper County even without the festivities.
This past weekend there was an hour-long backup at Snoqualmie Pass on Sunday, there have been similar backups on other nice weekends.
Obviously, all those people are not returning from camping/recreating in the Upper County but it is an indication that West Side residents continue to head east on the weekends.
Ellensburg has also staged Fourth of July festivities. The concert part of Patriot Night has been cancelled, but there will be a public aerial fireworks display from the Rodeo Arena area.
It’s an odd year. Kittitas County is in Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan. Recreational opportunities are open. Most businesses are open to some extent — restaurants can seat up to 75%, bars to 25%.
On one hand, businesses need this weekend. The shutdown has hit everyone hard — business owners and private and public sector employees. Whatever opportunities there are to make money will be pursued.
On the other hand, there have been plentiful examples from other states where COVID-19 cases surged with people frequenting businesses and events without wearing masks or practicing social distancing.
Businesses need customers who comply with public health and safety standards — masks and social distancing. Behaving responsibly is the best way to support the local economy.
It is safe to assume we will have visitors this weekend. They need to behave responsibly in terms of not just public health, but fire safety as well.
The forecasts calls for temperatures in the high 70s, low 80s — just about perfect. As a brush fire in the Yakima Canyon this week emphasized, it is fire season.
Personal fireworks are banned on state and federal recreation lands. This year they will be allowed in unincorporated Kittitas County.
It’s never a good year to have a wildland fire, but this year would be particularly challenging. Fire crews are training with the pandemic in mind, but it is hard to avoid the impracticality of complying with some COVID-19 standards when battling a wildland fire.
All of us need to practice fire safety when enjoying the outdoors and quickly report incidents that could lead to larger fires.
This is a wonderful weekend — a chance to celebrate our nation. We just need to do it in a way that respects the safety of all our neighbors.