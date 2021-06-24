As the Grateful Dead sang, “what a long, strange trip it’s been.”
As June comes to a close, Kittitas County is lifting its state of emergency in regard to COVID, demobilizing the Incident Command Team and the state is poised to lift restrictions on June 30.
All this comes roughly 15 months after COVID-19 restrictions were put into place.
Looking back, it is important to recall that there was no template to follow heading into this pandemic. Emergency services plan and train for many scenarios, but one that lasts more than a year and impacts pretty much every element of the community life exceeds even the most detailed playbook.
That said, from the organizational side, Kittitas County did pretty well. It helped to have a local, experienced, competent health officer in Dr. Mark Larson when this hit. But many people from multiple agencies, whether the Kittitas County Sheriff, Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue, KVH, Kittitas County government, city of Ellensburg government or other County Health Department personnel, performed exceptionally well.
Overall, the key probably is they all worked well together, which was helped by having a core group of people who had experience working together. But they also have shared goals, objectives and a willingness to pitch in wherever needed.
It is hard to look back at 15 months of COVID and say, “Oh, that went well.” Thirty-one members of our community have died from COVID. Adding up the financial losses from individual businesses would quickly get depressing, as would chronicling life experiences lost or delayed. No one would have ever chosen to experience COVID.
The politicalization of COVID was distressing in that it weakened what is typically our community’s strength — coming together and helping each other out in times of hardship.
Is our community fundamentally different in June 2021 than it was in March 2020? Did we lose something?
That question will be answered by how we move forward. We have to acknowledge the rough spots and if we behaved in a manner less respectful of our neighbors than we expect from ourselves, then we need to ask for forgiveness.
Really, how were you supposed to behave during a worldwide pandemic? We’ve all had to make decisions certainly in absence of complete knowledge. We’re still learning, and will continue to do so.
If we accept that we’re human beings more than capable of messing up, but also capable of kindness, compassion and growth, then we should be fine.
We all want to put COVID quickly in the rear-view mirror, but the experience will stay with us.