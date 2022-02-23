The resignation of Val Barschaw as Kittitas County Clerk raises issues not necessarily connected with the impetus of the resignation but with the very nature of the office.
(Barschaw was the subject of an investigation dealing with her treatment of employees and the public this fall, which led to her being censured by the Kittitas County commissioners, but in her resignation Barschaw said she was doing so for personal reasons.)
After appointing someone to fill the position on an interim basis, the Kittitas County Commissioners will follow the standard procedure of making a selection from three applicants recommended by the Kittitas County Republican Party.
The way the system works is since Barschaw ran and served as a Republican, the local Republican Party is responsible for making recommendations for her replacement to serve until the next election.
County government is an interesting beast. It is full of elected offices that often should not be considered “political” offices.
To be blunt, the clerk is a professional position. County residents are best served when the person filling that position has a high level of professional competence in the duties and tasks required of the office.
A person’s political ideology has nothing to do with their ability to do that job. There is not a Republican way of maintaining court records and a Democrat way of maintaining court records, there is just the way of maintaining court records that meets all legal mandates. There is not a Republican level of customer service and a Democrat level of customer services, there’s just an expected level of customer service.
The same thing can be said of the auditor, treasurer and assessor — all positions where professional competence should trump political affiliation.
Voters do take this into account at times with these offices, but maybe less so now. A good example of this would be when Barschaw was first elected to the office.
Joyce Julsrud, the clerk at the time, decided to not seek reelection. Prior to being elected, Julsrud, a Republican, had worked for years in the office — she was the lead professional person in the office. Not surprisingly, she was an extremely competent county clerk. Similarly, Sarah Keith had worked for 11 years in the clerks office and was the deputy clerk and when Julsrud announced her retirement, she filed for the office.
No one filed against Keith until Barschaw decided to run as a write-in. The matchup would seem lopsided on the surface, except for one fact — Keith ran as a Democrat and Barschaw ran as a Republican.
Barschaw won that election. To be fair, she had a professional background that included working as a district court clerk and as an accounting consultant.
Given there is only one countywide elected Democrat, Republicans have a responsibility (or burden) to recruit and vet candidates seeking positions where professional competence needs to be at the forefront.
For practical purposes, at this point in time, the labor pool for these positions is limited to people who identify as Republicans. Although it seems like this order of things is set in stone, times do change — a few decades ago almost all countywide positions were held by Democrats.
County government is in a way a business — in that it provides critical and mandatory services to the public. Its management is organized as a mix between professional and political positions. For a county this size dealing with serious growth and demands, for it to function at an optimal level everyone, whether hired or elected, needs a level of competence.
So, next time we get a chance to elect a clerk, check party affiliation if you so desire, but read their resume as well.