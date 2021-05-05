It is hard to wrap your head around the idea of dramatically altering K-12 school schedules, potentially impacting student performance and almost certainly playing havoc with family schedules because of an inability to hire school bus drivers.
But that’s where we’re at in the Ellensburg School District. This is not a novel situation — districts in Yakima County struggled with school bus driver shortages in 2019.
School bus driver has always been an odd job in that you work in the morning, have a break and then work again in the afternoon. It’s not a full-time job and takes up more of your day than you get paid for.
There is also the fact that this is not a job everyone is going to want to do. A person has to want to drive a very large vehicle full of children — many of us barely survive two kids in the backseat on a trip to the store. Luckily there always have been people who were willing to work the split shift, who had lives where that kind of job fit, and the temperament to handle the responsibilities.
The bigger question is whether in 2021 that workforce exists and, if it doesn’t, what will schools need to do to adjust.
The smaller, more pertinent question, is whether the Ellensburg School District this coming fall will stick with the tiered-start schedule, adjust the tiered-start schedule, or find a way to return to the pre-pandemic schedule.
Ellensburg’s pre-pandemic schedule was pretty good. It still was staggered due bus schedules, but within a relatively tight time frame. Part of the problem the district faces is telling parents they can’t return to a schedule that worked well for all the age groups.
This year’s tiered schedule ranges from Mount Stuart starting at 7:30 a.m. to the high school starting at 9:20 a.m.
At a online forum Monday night there was discussion of flipping that next year with the high school getting the early start and the elementary schools coming in later.
That would probably be the least-preferred scenario. At the risk of coddling the teens, studies indicate that age group does not function that well that early. If the high school is first up that puts zero hour classes in the 6 a.m. range. For some students, such as band kids, the zero hour class is critical to their curriculum.
While there is probably evidence that grade school kids don’t perform well early either, it is harder for a working family to find child care in the early morning hours than it is after school. Families who need child care, typically have it after school and an earlier release time just means extending a service. If parents cannot adjust work start times and have to find child care in the morning hours, that is more of a hardship.
There also are issues with the high school starting late and getting out late, especially for families with kids at multiple grade levels, but the saving grace is the older kids have greater ability to take care of themselves.
The tiered-schedule is not a “good” solution but if the district must do so out of necessity, it needs to do so with an eye toward minimizing the negative impacts.