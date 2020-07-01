If you’re looking for a couple of bits of good news in these trying times, you’ve come to the right spot.
On Tuesday the Daily Record published an article announcing that the Educational Service District 105 received a five-year grant to operate Head Start in Kittitas County.
This officially qualifies as Big News. Head Start, which services children infant to 5 years old, is an extraordinary program both locally and nationwide.
If we calculated rate of return on investment and allocated our money to maximize return we would be spending a lot more money on this age group.
But until 2011, Head Start in Kittitas County didn’t even have a permanent location. It moved from place to place for 40 years before the construction of its facility at 220 East Helena St. It’s had multiple operators as well.
The matchup with ESD 105 — the state educational service district for Central Washington — is a good fit. Obviously, the state education system has an interest in early childhood development. From the Head Start side, ESD provides stability, as does the five-year grant.
This is a big deal on the organizational side and for the agencies involved, but what really matters is it’s a big deal for children and their families in Kittitas County. Head Start makes a difference in children’s lives. Knowing that it will continue to do so, is great news.
The other good news features a long journey ending in the perfect destination. This week the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame will hold a soft opening for its new facility on Pearl Street at the former Downtown Pharmacy location.
A group of dedicated volunteers have been fundraising, organizing and planning for a home for the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame collection for decades. The community has supported this effort through support of fundraisers such as Boots of Fame and Hats of Fame.
What stands out about this effort is the Hall of Fame ended up exactly where it belongs, in the center of the downtown nestled next to the collections from the Clymer Gallery and Western Art Association and right down the block from Gallery One.
There is nothing normal about this year, but once people get back to traveling and attending events, the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame will be perfectly positioned to attract people to the center of the historic downtown core.
The history of the Ellensburg Rodeo is intertwined with the history of the Kittitas Valley. The Ellensburg Rodeo is both a major sporting event and a civic/community building project for generations of Ellensburg residents.
It is fitting to have that work celebrated in the heart of the downtown.