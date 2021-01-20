Every president seemingly gets one shot at getting something big done right off the bat.
For Donald Trump, it was probably his tax cut plan. There are other things he tried, such as the border wall with Mexico, that did not work out as well for him.
Barack Obama went after health care. We can argue about how it has played out, but he did get the Affordable Care Act passed. His success stands out compared to Bill Clinton who took aim at health care as well and failed.
George W. Bush got defined by 9/11 and the Iraq War, but he also took a shot at immigration reform and came up short.
Joe Biden steps into office with his party in control of both the House and Senate for the next two years at least, but by very slim margins.
What would be the one area Biden could tackle that would benefit Kittitas County, our region and our nation? Once again, it would be immigration reform.
Immigration reform does not mean issuing another set of presidential orders, either reversing or mitigating the presidential orders of your predecessor. Obviously, the alternative is working with the Congress and Senate to craft immigration legislation that can pass both houses.
That is a tall order but there should be motivation. Immigration policy by presidential edict does not work. It is not fair to anyone — not those who are legally in the country, not those who were raised here by parents without citizenship and not those who dream of coming to America.
The benefits of an effective immigration policy would be tremendous — economically and socially. If we are looking at repairing our economy post-COVID, this would help.
For one moment, imagine taking immigration policy off the table as a political football. We’ve seen how the “fear of illegals” can be used in the hands of a person with no compulsion against catering to racists. It creates a toxic environment for any attempt to calmly address immigration issues.
America is not America without immigrants. We need people who want to be here, who will push us, drive innovation and expand our capabilities. Americans tend not to read their history, but it is chock full of immigrants who created the nation you enjoy today.
The agricultural industry in our region has long been dependent on immigrant labor. One of the changes over the past few decades has been the transition from migrant labor — traveling through communities — to a resident labor population where people settle in a spot to raise their families.
The growth of the Hispanic population in our community adds extra emphasis to an effective immigration policy. As we saw several years ago, an “immigration raid” is not about rounding up day laborers, it’s about taking parents away from children.
But we need a system that works, at least one that works better than getting yourself smuggled into this country. That should not be a high bar to clear.
There are hurdles in the way. Bush devoted quite a bit of effort but ended up getting foiled by people in his own party.
There are more fractures now than ever — in terms of politicians staking out positions on the extremes — but maybe there are enough in the House and Senate who want to take a shot at being the adults in the room and getting this job done. One thing you can say about Biden with his decades in the Senate, and tenure as vice president, he knows how the system works.
Inauguration Day is bit like the opening day of a baseball season — there’s no reason not to hope.