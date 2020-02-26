Correction: Commissioners determine mental health sales tax Feb 26, 2020 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Feb. 19 In our View incorrectly stated how the 1-10th of 1% sales tax to support mental health services will be approved. The tax will be approved by a vote of the Kittitas County Commissioners. A public hearing has not yet been set for this issue. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sales Tax Mental Health Commissioner Law Tax Kittitas County Hearing Vote Service Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Activate Your Online Account Today Activate Don't have an account? Become a member today for less than $10/month and get your news any way you want it! Subscribe Local BizCards Sala's Drain & Sewer Cleaning Farmers-Insurance Jakes Custom Window Middle Path Acupuncture Jim's Glass, Inc. Umpqua Bank Knudson Lumber & Hardware Middle Path Acupuncture Tutino Enterprises Waggin' Tails Ranch Sport of Kings Barber Alternative Heat Source Perma Color Interiors Bivens & Wilson Rod Jovanovich Charlene Fulgham Canopy Country RV Center Center Point Realty CW Carpet Cleaning, LLC Brookside Funeral Home Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesSonic Drive-In to open MondayBill calling for Ellensburg blue agate to be state gem passes in the HouseCWU president Gaudino to step down July 31, 2021Freshman Olivia Anderson makes the undefeated Bulldogs even more dangerous as EHS eyes state titleEllensburg girls win CWAC district championship over East Valley (Yakima)1969-70 CWU men's basketball NAIA runner-up honored at CWUMan described as burglar fatally shot by homeowner ID'dEllensburg city council paves the way for the Reecer Creek Floodplan AcquistionLetter: Appreciate the support receiving in run for sheriffFeb. 21 blotter: Laptops missing for past 15 years Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter