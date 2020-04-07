At the risk of overstepping the layman’s area of expertise and coming off sounding like an armchair COVID-19 specialist, Gov. Jay Inslee’s first two-week stay-at-home order never felt realistic — it was destined to be extended.
The new May 4 date, though, feels maybe that if we stay the course and do our best to comply with the stay-at-home and social distancing restrictions, that some restrictions could be lifted at that point.
Again, the notion that life magically return to normal on May 4 feels wildly unrealistic, but the idea that we could takes steps in that direction starting on May 4 feels like it has more hope behind it.
There remains much uncertainty about COVID-19, but it would be helpful to have some realistic hope to carry us through April.
Hope tempered with realism is a tough blend to get correct.
One difficult but needed step came Monday afternoon when Gov. Jay Inslee and state schools Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced that schools throughout the state would complete the year with remote instruction, and not return to the classroom. The order suggests extending that outreach into the summer and fall.
This is far from a perfect solution. Some classes will transition better online than others. The beauty of the classroom is it is the equalizer. Every student in the room has the same access to instruction, materials, support as every other student while in that room. That does not hold true in the classroom diaspora.
A good teacher can stand in front of a room of 25 students and sense who is understanding the material and who is not from the eye movements, body language and mannerisms — all indicators gleaned from being in the room with the students.
Zoom may be the latest, greatest tool, but it is not a replacement for in-person interactions.
The hope of seeing these kids back in the classrooms with their teachers and friends, enjoying even a few weeks of normalcy before heading into summer break had a powerful pull, but it was not realistic.
This past week China started enacting tight border restrictions to fend off a resurgence of COVID-19 in areas thought recovered. Schools are the great connectors in our communities. Unlike the classic Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon game, most Kittitas County residents need only go two or three degrees to connect to someone in the local schools.
There will be relief on the public health side with schools taken off the table — we won’t worry about a return to the classrooms until September.
The challenge will be carrying through the school district’s mission of meeting the education needs of every child, and working toward giving each child the ability to reach his or her potential.
We need to be fair to the teachers and district staff. This dramatic of shift in the delivery of instruction was not contemplated or planned for. There is going to be learning on the fly for all involved.
Parents and guardians are going to need to gauge how their child is engaging with remote instruction. Is it working or not? Every child learns differently.
The kids may be tech savvy, but this will be the first time for most that their entire education program is being presented remotely. There will be rough spots.
There is an element of experimental that is uncomfortable given the scope of this undertaking. But that is the challenge was face. We now know what lies ahead for the remainder of the school year. Let’s all pitch in and make it work.