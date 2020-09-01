Every day there is something large or small that reminds us we are living through a pandemic, but nothing quite matches this coming week and weekend.
For the first time is most of our lifetimes (with apologies to anyone over 75), there will not be an Ellensburg Rodeo and Kittitas County Fair this weekend.
By this time of year, we’ve become accustomed to the rodeo contestants who would make Ellensburg home during August while competing at rodeos in the region.
This week, people would be keeping their ears open each evening to catch one of the last practices of the Ellensburg High School marching band as it prepared for its Ellensburg Rodeo performance.
Trucks hauling carnival rides and vendor stands would be pulling into town. Temporary stop signs would be appearing Chestnut Avenue to challenge whether you’re paying attention. People who live near the fairgrounds would be measuring off how many cars they can park in their yard and thinking about what to do with the money earned.
4-H kids would be doing 4-H kid stuff. They are still doing 4-H kid stuff (virtual auction is this week), but it won’t involve camping out in the barns with their animals.
No one has yet calculated what it will mean for county residents to go a Labor Day weekend without consuming at least one elephant ear and/or hand-dipped corn dog. There may be some backend health care savings at some point.
After the typically quiet Ellensburg summer (with the exception of festival weekends) the town would be getting busy. It has always served as a nice transition to the start of school and the return of Central students.
None of that is happening. A community built on leading up to his weekend every year finds itself at odds and ends as Labor Day weekend approaches.
Let’s make no mistake about it — it hurts. It hurts financially across the board. In a normal summer, Labor Day helps pay the bills for many businesses. Say, it had been a horrible summer with rain on key weekends and smoke from area fires on the other weekends, businesses would still be looking at reliable Labor Day to pull them out.
Beyond the bottomline, this loss hits home for many families who live here because they enjoy celebrating the rural, small town lifestyle which the fair highlights every year. The town also has a lot of rodeo fans who appreciate and enjoy an event that brings the top talent in the sport to Ellensburg every year.
There are so many intangibles that are hard to calculate when it comes to figuring out all that has been lost.
The key to getting through this, remains getting through this together. The onus remains on all of us to support the local businesses battling to survive without the annual influx of visitors. What we all do now will shape what this community looks like when we come out on the other side of this pandemic.
We don’t have the fair. We don’t have the rodeo. We still have each other. That is going to need to be enough.