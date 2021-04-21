It has been a stressful year-plus in public education. Decisions were made that people never contemplated having to make.
There was no handbook on the shelf titled, “How Best to Manage a K-12 Education System in a Worldwide Pandemic.”
It can be easy to cast a critical eye, but people did the best they could, made decisions using the best available information at the time, with the focus on protecting the health and safety of students and staff.
As challenging as it was to enter the pandemic, it will be challenging to exit as well.
We saw that play out at Monday’s Ellensburg School Board special meeting where the board discussed when best to return to full-time, in-classroom instruction for the secondary level (middle and high school). The board had set an April 26 return date, while the teachers union advocated for May 3 and some high school students spoke up that a return to “normalcy” this year was not a good idea at all.
It is not just possible, but probable, for people to hold the following positions:
• All grade levels of school should return to full-time in classroom instruction as soon as health and safety standards allow.
• Time should be given to allow secondary-level staff to work through the complications of blending two different hybrid sets of students into a singular unit while continuing to manage for students who remain in the virtual academy. All the while, taking into account the stark differences in needs between a freshman and a graduating senior.
• Throwing another dramatic change at students in the final stages of an anxiety and stress-filled school year is an unnecessary burden on young people who have found ways to adapt and just want to finish out the year.
All those views are valid and deserve understanding and respect.
Unfortunately, understanding and respect were not the words of the day at Monday’s school board meeting. Instead we saw an extraordinary public attack by a school board president on the teachers union president, a board member wondering why student jobs were taking priority over education and what appeared to be a near complete disregard for student views on this matter.
What we saw Monday night was Team Return Students Immediately, Team Teachers For Figuring This Out First, and Team Teenagers Who Just Want the Adults to Not Mess with Them for a Month or So. We did not see Team Ellensburg.
At the end of the day, the board is likely to decide at a meeting on Wednesday to send students back full-time, with May 3 more likely than April 26 at this point.
But back to the understanding part.
While necessary for public health reasons, what we’ve done to students since last March will have lasting, negative repercussions, which we may not fully grasp for years. Getting the clear sign to return students to the classroom was one of the few moments of pure joy since the start of the pandemic. School board members, who do this because they want students to succeed to the best of their abilities, would be guilty of dereliction of their duties if they did not pursue returning students to the classroom as soon as conditions allowed.
Public schools, even ones the size of Morgan Middle and Ellensburg High, are like ocean liners — they don’t turn on a dime. So much of education is about structure that most changes are meticulously planned for months if not years. The tilt-a-whirl treatment public education has endured during the pandemic is not advisable. Telling teachers they had to completely buy-in to remote education models and then saying, “Oh well, you don’t need to do that anymore,” with eight or nine weeks left in the school would require a significantly higher level of understanding than was witnessed Monday night.
In March of 2020 we removed structure and stability from students’ lives and threw them into chaos. These young people did what humans do, they created structure, and gave their lives some sense of stability. The DIY’ed their lives, some doing it better than others. For some that meant getting jobs, which gave them a structure they lost when school life was taken away, as well as cash to support their families. Respect, don’t disregard, what they’ve accomplished.
Yes, everyone needs to return to school full-time, but if we don’t come back together it won’t be worth the trip. Nothing that has happened in the past, including Monday, changes what we need to do in the future — Team Ellensburg needs to come to play.