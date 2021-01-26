It is nice to get positive notice, especially on the national stage.
On Monday, cable news behemoth CNN featured Kittitas County and its efforts to efficiently distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.
CNN featured Kittitas County for its distinction of having not wasted any vaccine.
The first impression is it is fantastic for the county and all the people involved in this effort to receive positive publicity for doing their jobs so well.
The second impression is it sad that the county is distinguished by doing something that should be the norm across the nation.
To be fair, the implementation of this vaccine promised to have its rough spots. The vaccine itself was developed at record speed with multiple producers and its distribution is worldwide.
There was no way this was going to be seamless.
The upside to people complaining about the rollout and the inability to receive the vaccination is that people want to receive the vaccination. According to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll in mid-December, 71% definitely or probably want to get a vaccine. This was up from 63% in September.
Given that the vaccine appears to be effective with very limited adverse reactions, chances are a poll done today would show an even higher percentage of people eager to receive the vaccine.
This is good news because the vaccine is the way out of this pandemic and its restrictions. The vaccine is the road to herd immunity. An anti-vaccine movements started pretty much the moment that COVID-19 was diagnosed, so the acceptance of the vaccine is a positive development.
Kittitas County’s relative small size helps it be efficient, but as Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Rich Elliott, mentions in the CNN story, all the agencies and the people involved in the agencies not only train to work together in a crisis but have experience doing so for events such as wildland fires.
There is also the fact that many of the people involved have been doing this for a while in Kittitas County. There are relationships that come only through time and shared experiences.
What Kittitas County does well is marshaling the resources it has across multiple small agencies and organizations and applying them in a cooperative, collaborative manner to accomplish a goal.
There are multiple Seattle suburbs with more residents than all of Kittitas County, so the scale is going to be different but regardless of the numbers involved getting everyone to work toward a shared goal is beneficial.
Right now, Kittitas County needs what every community needs — more doses of the vaccine. While people may get anxious waiting, there is comfort in knowing that the vaccine is being distributed efficiently without waste in Kittitas County. The ability of other counties and communities to reach that goal will benefit us all.