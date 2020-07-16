One of the most anticipated pieces of mail of the summer should be arriving at your home this week — the primary ballot for the 2020 election.
You do not need to return the ballot until 8 p.m., Aug. 4. Based on previous voting patterns, there is a group that votes instantly, then there’s a steady but slow return of ballots with another burst at the end.
In a nation that is seemingly struggling with the mechanics of voting in many locations, it is nice to live in a county and state with a safe, secure and voter-friendly system of voting.
The one catch here, is if you don’t vote right away, make sure to keep your ballot someplace you can find it.
It has not been a normal year in terms of political campaigns. Candidates have been limited in the amount of face-to-face, door-to-door, meeting the public they can conduct due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Imagine, a political summer with no parades. Seriously, this has changed the dynamic of campaigning. There are a multitude of ways for candidates to reach voters with information, but no replacement for the personal element.
Kudos to both the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce and the League of Women Voters of Kittitas County for adapting their traditional candidate forums to the restrictions of the day and still giving people a chance to see and hear candidates even if it is in an online forum.
This campaign season is a curve ball and this will be a chance to see which candidates adapt and adjust — not a bad thing to see.
As always, there are entertaining elements to the primary ballot. For example there are 36 people running for governor. There are Republicans, Democrats, Independent, Socialist Worker and Green Party candidates, but several people who decided to get a bit more creative as well.
There are three people running as Trump Republican Party, which is a distinction that shows up in a few places on the ballot. Whether that is a clever case of branding, or a distinction from the Republican Party, it’s hard to know.
Beyond that there also is the Fifth Republic Party, the New Liberty Party, the Cascadia Labor Party, the American Patriot Party and the Propertarianist Party. According to Wikipedia, the Propertarianism Party (assuming it’s the same thing): is a political philosophy that reduces all questions of ethics to the right to own property. On property rights, it advocates private property based on Lockean sticky property norms, where an owner keeps his property more or less until he consents to gift or sell it, rejecting the Lockean proviso.
That pretty much explains it.
A lot of people complain about the “two-party system.” The governor’s race is not quite Baskin and Robbins but there are a variety of flavors.
The ballot also includes 11 people running for lieutenant governor, eight for Commissioner of Public Lands, seven for Superintendent of Public Instruction, four each for Secretary of State and Attorney General and eight for our 8th Congressional District race.
On the local level, there are three candidates for Kittitas County Commissioner District 2 and there are five people running for Kittitas County Public Utility District 1 Commissioner 1. The race for Sheriff is on the ballot, but there are only two candidates and both advance to the general election.
In the primary races featuring three or more candidates it is critical that you support your candidate. Candidates in those races will be eliminated on the basis of primary. If there is a person you want in office, or at least on the November ballot, you have to vote in the primary.
So, keep an eye on your mailbox this week. This is one piece of mail you’re not going to want to miss.