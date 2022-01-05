Editorial: A resolution for 2022 By DAILY RECORD EDITORIAL Jan 5, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Here’s a New Year’s resolution worth our effort: Let’s make 2022 the year we recover our humanity.Because, to be blunt, that what’s we’ve been losing — and at an accelerated pace in recent years.No one climbs out of bed in the morning with the goal of being less kind to other human beings (hopefully), but we do allow ourselves to be manipulated in that direction. We’ve become addicted to politics and ideologies. Why would anyone do this? Just a few generations ago the idea of this would’ve been overwhelmingly distasteful.The answer may simply be that it’s fun.Imagine being given the opportunity to be right all the time. And those who disagree with you are not just wrong, they are Marxist or Fascist or some other label you can attach to them to highlight their vile nature.Your way is not only the right way, but the only way that leads to the salvation of this nation, and perhaps the security of the free world.It’s an absolutely intoxicating experience.The only downside is you have to disregard and disparage a lot of people and ironically this approach precludes resolving any issue in a way that benefits the community and nation as a whole. This system perpetuates itself so we exist in constant state of conflict.OK, so maybe it is fun and ego-boosting, but we can see it in our dally lives that it is not productive.There are people who benefit from our dysfunction, but it is not the people working for a living and trying to raise families and make the best of their lives. It benefits people and corporations in power for the most part. Regardless of political party, talk to a politician who has served for any length of time and it becomes evident their purpose is to retain power. They will rationalize it by saying they have to retain power to accomplish goals but power is their purpose.The media (traditional and social) feeds off this as well. You become a target market — something to sell to advertisers. Your political affiliation and ideology have been monetized, but unfortunately you’re not the one making money off of it.But what if you stowed your Brother P-Touch PTD310 Political Label Maker in the closet for 2022? What if you just treated people like people?This would not lead to some sort of Nirvana. People can be wacky, prone to all sorts of odd ideas. But we share that trait. The fact is we share everything. There is no super race of humans worthy of more respect than any other human being.That is what makes it fun to be a human being. We’re all “different” and “special” — literally every single person on the planet is which makes us the same in that regard.Recovering our humanity does not mean we join hands in a circle and magically sing in harmony. It just means acknowledging that every person needs the same things out of life — food, shelter, companionship and compassion.That is it. The us vs. them, conspiracy theory, foes must be vanquished stuff can be fun, but actually connecting with people in a positive manner will be a blast. At least give it a try. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. 