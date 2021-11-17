Editorial: A sad, but not surprising outcome By DAILY RECORD EDITORIAL Nov 17, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. The once-a-decade outcome of legislative redistricting is yet to be known, but it is fair to say this state's reputation as a rare example of successful redistricting bipartisanship has taken a hit.The bipartisan redistricting committee (two Democrats and two Republicans) failed to meet its 11:59 p.m., Monday deadline to agree on state legislative district and U.S. congressional district maps so now the responsibility to approve the maps goes to the state Supreme Court.If you're left wondering how that's going to work out, you're not alone — this state redistricting effort has never had to go before the state Supreme Court. The redistricting commission said the effort was hampered by the late arrival of the 2020 census data.Unfortunately, what had been a fairly open process with maps posted and public comments solicited became opaque at the end. As the Monday deadline approach, the debate over the maps was shielded from the public.As a result it is hard for the public to know whether the commission came close to agreeing on maps or whether the divides were just too wide from the start.For a relatively small county, Kittitas County often is an active player in the redistricting process — both on the state and federal level. The last go around, the county was pulled from the Fourth Congressional District and placed in the Eighth. Twenty years ago, the county was reunited into one state legislative district. This redistricting cycle had the county in play again under many of the proposed maps. One map had the county divided into two state legislative districts. On the federal level, all the maps had the county in the one congressional district, but in some maps it was in districts other than the Eighth.The court has until April to make a decision. It would seem like the court would take the proposals developed by the redistricting commission at least as a starting point.From a purely Kittitas County perspective, we probably want to be in one state legislative district. On the congressional district side, there were maps that placed Kittitas County in a more central-oriented district while others continued the westward orientation — one map had Ellensburg and Bellevue in the same congressional district, which would have created some cross cultural/socio-economic entertainment at the minimum.While the process was designed to result in a bipartisan result (approval required a 3-1 or better vote) the proposed maps were partisan.In may be that in 2021 it is unrealistic to put partisan people in a room and expect a bipartisan result. It is sad if that is the case, but not surprising given the absence of political middle ground.It is disappointing this process did not result in a bipartisan agreement on the maps. Regardless, it will remain incumbent on Kittitas County residents to continue to track the process and participate in whatever form the court allows. Because if history is any indication, the redistricting will impact Kittitas County. 