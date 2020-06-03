Monday’s protest march started at Barge Hall and wound its way along sidewalks through the downtown and eventually culminated at City Hall where anyone who wished was given the opportunity to speak.
The entire event went off well and was testimony to the work of Ellensburg High School juniors Jenna Callan and Annie Schlanger. It was very impressive.
It was also respectful, calm and non-confrontational — in other words, an Ellensburg-style event.
A similar protest was held Tuesday. This time the marchers wound their way from campus through town on the streets. Notice was not given to Ellensburg Police prior to the event.
Similar chants were heard but in at least one instance the language used was more abrasive and confrontational.
If Tuesday’s protest made people feel more uncomfortable that served a purpose as well. This is not an issue that can be dealt with without people venturing out of their comfort zones. The organizers of Tuesday’s march, much like the organizers of Monday’s march, accomplished their goal of reaching the community with their message.
Both Monday and Tuesday marchers fall under the right to free expression. Ellensburg residents are much more likely to embrace and celebrate Monday’s protest, than Tuesday’s. But both happened here without the violence and property destruction seen in other cities.
Both protests though spotlight the role a town such as Ellensburg (or any of the small towns in Kittitas County) has in the national debate over structural racism and inequalities.
According to the latest Census count, Kittitas County is 91.5% white. Our ethnic “diversity” does not come from black Americans, but from Hispanic/Latino, which is at 8.9%. Black Americans account for just 1.2% of the county’s population.
That does not mean we can sit out this discussion. In fact, in some ways small towns are the perfect place to start these discussions.
In a small town you tend to get to know people and see beyond stereotypes and cliches. One of the root causes of racism is ignorance. We don’t know these people. They don’t look like us. People are much more likely to fear, than embrace, the unknown.
Ignorance and fear rolls together into a big ball of ugliness that steamrolls through communities. A lot of us, we choose to live in Ellensburg, because we want to be part of a community, we want to get to know our neighbors.
That said, there is going to be steep learning curve for a white Ellensburg resident to begin to understand the experiences of a black American. That’s a fact that has to be acknowledged. A white person does not live his or her life worried about a chance encounter with law enforcement going horribly and perhaps fatally wrong.
Young black men, in particular, are seen as threats by some people just by being young black men. It is mind boggling to think that is the case in 2020 America, but that is the case.
We can all ask ourselves, what if that young black man was our son or brother, how would we want him treated? It’s simplistic, but if we treat others as we’d want to be treated ourselves, racism fades away.
Obviously, systemic racism has proved difficult to root out. We have work to do and it can start in small-town America.