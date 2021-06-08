This is the week that hundreds of Kittitas County young people and thousands of family members have long anticipated — high school graduation week.
Ellensburg High School kicks it off on Thursday evening and by Saturday evening, Cle Elum-Roslyn, Kittitas, Easton and Thorp graduates will have donned the cap and gown.
First off, congratulations to all the graduates and their families. Earning a high school diploma always is an accomplishment worth celebration, but to have made it through the last year and half of the COVID-19 education experience deserves special notice and praise.
Students walking through the ceremonies this week adapted. Whatever they thought the second half of their junior year and the entirety of their senior year would entail was radically altered by the COVID-19 restrictions.
Every component changed from what they did in the classroom to what they did after school. The past few months life has gradually advanced toward “normalcy,” but what these students experienced has not been seen in the American education system since 1918.
The ability to adapt is a skill — a very valuable, life-long skill. Whether the real-world experiences gained in learning to adapt outweigh some of the loses of traditional high school experiences is a question each student will answer individually.
One positive sign, compared to last year, is that most of the ceremonies will allow more people and be in-person.
Of course, this has to be said with fingers crossed. The more crowd accommodating, in-person ceremonies are slated for outdoors. Looking ahead in the crystal ball (weather app), Saturday looks pretty good but Thursday might be windy.
If Ellensburg has to relocate indoors (to the gym) it reduces the amount of tickets a student can give out from four to two.
Graduation ceremonies can take place in the wind — just ask generations of Central Washington University graduates. The wind, in many ways, is a fitting send-off at graduation. Hopefully, EHS stays with the outdoor ceremony — the school has the fastest high school graduation ceremony in the county (perhaps in the state) so it will not require much endurance.
There will be a massive sigh of relief in households across the county once the graduation ceremonies are complete, an even more so when school wraps up for the remainder of students the next week.
It’s been a challenging year from entirely online, to a hybrid mix of in-person and online to a full return of the classroom in the final weeks of the school year.
Traditionally school is about stability and structure and it has not been that since March of 2020.
What this will have meant for the graduates heading off to their next adventure (work, college, military, etc.) is yet to be seen.
It would be natural for them to feel ticked off, cheated out of experiences. They may also may be people who appreciate life and don’t take things for granted.
Wherever life takes you next, enjoy this moment. You have earned it.