Major adjustments to the daily school routine in April typically are not welcomed, but chances are few Ellensburg parents or students will be complaining in the coming weeks.
The Ellensburg School District announced Friday it is working toward bring K-5 students back to the classroom on a full-time (five day a week) basis starting the week of April 12.
This move was made possible by Gov. Jay Inslee’s decision to lower the state’s recommendation for spacing requirement from six to three feet in school facilities. Inslee’s action came about a week after the federal Center of Disease Control made the same recommendation.
The fact that teachers and school staff are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine also contributed to this move. (Currently, there is no recommendation for children under 16 to receive a vaccine.)
The return to the classroom on a full-time basis is good news for students.
Even though the school year will be down to the final two months, there is a value to increasing the amount of in-person instruction time for students and teachers.
The final two months will an opportunity to get students on better footing academically heading into the summer in preparation for the fall. If nothing else, the spring will be a good transition, particularly for the younger (K-2) students to a full school schedule. This will set the stage for a successful fall.
Every child learns differently, but at the early grade levels it’s about so much more than mastering the ABCs. The personal interactions with teachers and classmates are critical — there is no online substitution for that.
The hybrid schedule made a difference — a significant improvement over last spring’s all online version. But there is also a routine to school and using the structure of the day to move through material efficiently.
Anyone who has had a child go through high school in recent years can attest that are a wealth of instruction options available, including online and Running Start. It was to the point before COVID, that a significant percentage of juniors and seniors were doing something different than the standard every day in the high school routine.
COVID has been disruptive at the higher grades levels, and the return to the five-day in-person schooling in the fall will be welcomed, as will the return of the full slate of co-curricular programs. But at the higher grade levels, the students had a base on which to adjust.
The COVID generation of school students is going to be studied and analyzed for years to determine impacts on academic achievement. Returning students to a more normal routine as soon as it was safe and feasible was vital.
There is going to be an adjustment this April, but it is worthwhile.