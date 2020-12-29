“A year like no other,” is probably the best phrase to sum up 2020.
Those who were around in 1918 might make the case that the Spanish flu caused similar disruption. Also, World War I was still being fought.
A larger number of people were around during the 1968 presidential election and can recall a pretty crazy time. On the war front, the United States was deep into the Vietnam War.
What 2020 had was the COVID-19 pandemic and its extensive and comprehensive disruption of communities and commerce and an extraordinarily divisive presidential election.
Perhaps it’s recency bias, but it feels like 2020, even without a war, belongs in consideration for worst year ever.
There is also the fact that 1918 and 1968 lacked the internet and social media, which seems to create the potential for a 24/7 pummeling of bad news.
So, perhaps it wasn’t the worst year ever, but just felt like it.
It is a newspaper tradition to recap the stories of the year. Typically that involves revisiting some difficult stories but usually there are a few good memories mixed in, but this year any review gets stuck on COVID-19.
The COVID-19 stories started in January, but really started to dominate in the news in March. It dominated the news because so much of our society was effected — schools, businesses and community events.
It was a year in which most things you expect to happen each year — the rodeo, fair, high school graduations, etc. — were cancelled.
It was a disjointing year, to say the least, and made it easy to lose track of the time of year because all the traditional benchmarks were gone. The unmooring of the year is one of the harder impacts to quantify.
Many of the impacts can be quantified — lives lost, jobs lost, money lost, experiences lost. It was a lot of loss.
Amongst all that loss, there were gains. People gained time with family. It was unexpected time — jobs and schooling shifted to home — but there were experiences shared and memories created.
We exit 2020 with a COVID-19 vaccine being administered. It is currently going to high-risk categories but will eventually be available to the general population — maybe by April. Unfortunately the virus is spreading faster than the vaccine is being administered. There will be more hardship, but we can see better days ahead.
Much like the virus, the divisive presidential election lingers into the new year, but come Jan. 20 Joe Biden will be President of the United States. There will be plenty of people who don’t like that and even deny he is president, but that is not that out of the ordinary and the nation will move on. This is a situation where normally disgruntled is a significant upgrade.
There is an intense focus on what divides us, but the vast majority of Americans share an intense desire for a better 2021 and hopefully a willingness to make that year happen.
We all make choices. We do not control all the outcomes in our life but choosing to make 2021 a better year is a great way to start.