For families of school-aged children every year year has its own stress points and challenges to overcome, along with all the joys and excitement of the school year.
The recently completed spring quarter of the K-12 school year was an entirely different beast.
With the tests completed and grades posted, school officials can track how it went in terms of performance. How it worked out emotionally, psychologically and mentally will be harder to measure.
School was just one part of the COVID-19 shutdown mix. In some situations parents/guardians in the home were laid off their jobs, or had their wages reduced or were required to work from home or had to go out into the workplace and return home every night not knowing if they were bringing a virus without a vaccine back into their home.
There was a lot of stuff going on there. Every situation was different but what’s safe to say is none of it was normal or routine.
It makes it hard to evaluate this spring in terms of public education. Typically, students/teachers will be evaluated on academic goals and objectives achieved.
This past spring, a test score may not be the most accurate measuring stick. Success might be just sticking with it over the 11 weeks. If the child continued to try to figure things out even if he or she struggled with the online format that’s worth celebrating.
Not giving up even when you struggle is a valuable skill. If looking for a silver lining, a lot kids got real-world experience with that this spring.
Home is always a big part of the educational experience, but this spring took that to a new level. How many home/families were ready to be the primary source of education? Families learned a lot through this process. Parents/guardians may have a better idea how their child interacts with teachers and educational material than ever before. This could lead to parents being more engaged in education when it returns to the classroom. It could make parents both more critical and more understanding of what teachers are working to achieve.
While adherence to advancing along the educational matrix should not be the way this spring is judged, it is also true that many students likely have some ground to make up.
This becomes more of an issue in the higher grade levels where students are eyeing meeting college requirements and taking entrance exams, but even in the grade school level parents want their children to meet basic skill benchmarks.
Not the parents should push their kids right back into the pool, but a less-stress plan to address educational needs over the summer could be in order.
Luckily we live in a county with a wonderful library system, which is getting back on its feet with a summer reading program. Access to the library also expands under Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan.
Even if not as fully functional as we’d like, libraries remain a valuable resource.
Ceremonies are in short supply nowadays but all the students, parents, teachers and staff deserve a round of applause, if not a standing ovation, for making it through this spring.