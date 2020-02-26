Time to stand up and be counted, except you don’t need to stand up to be counted.
The census— the once every 10 year count across the U.S. — gets underway in earnest in mid-March.
While it seems mundane — going around counting every person — it is fairly critical the count is accurate for towns large and small.
The census count helps determine appropriation of congressional district seats. Businesses use it to determine where to place stores. Really, any decision influenced by population numbers depends the census count.
For us in Kittitas County and Washington state (if not the entire Pacific Northwest) the past decade has been one of growth and the census will show us exactly how much we’ve grown.
There are people who feel some census questions are intrusive but overall there is no reason to not take part in the census.
The once-a-decade nature of the census also serves to highlight change beyond population numbers. For example, this will be the first census that people can fill out online.
In theory, the online census will be quicker and cheaper to conduct, but there will still be census takers going door to door to count the people who do not fill out the form online. As aside, census taker is a decent temporary, part-time job ($16/hour), particularly for retirees and college students. Also, census takers are still needed in Kittitas County.
Important upcoming census dates include:
n March 12-20: Households will begin receiving Census Bureau mail with information on how to respond online, by phone or by mail.
n April 1: Census Day: By this day every household should have received the forms.
n April: Census takers will be visiting college students who live on campus and people living in senior centers.
n May to July: Census takers will visit homes that haven’t responded to the 2020 census.
n December: Counts will be delivered to the president and Congress as required by law.
A census count creates the type of hard data used by health officials to predict the spread of diseases and impact on children and elderly in a community. According to the census website, individual records are confidential for 72 years, but people can request a certificate from past censuses to be used as proof to establish age, residence or relationship. It is information that can be used to qualify for a pension, establish citizenship, and eventually be used by your descendants for family history research.
So, while it may seem like an exercise that just appeal to number crunchers, an accurate census will make a difference in our community.