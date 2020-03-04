Perhaps it’s the distance and the mountain range between Olympia and Ellensburg but it seems to have been a relatively quiet legislative session.
The 60-day session is scheduled to come to a close in a week — March 12. The Legislature has a history of extended sessions but this a non-biennial budget session and there does not seem like there’s an outstanding issue that would require extra time.
But it is hard to predict. For example this week the legislature has addressed funding for coronavirus programs, something that was not on the radar at the start of the session.
Locally, probably the most interest was generated by the debate over switching the state gemstone to Ellensburg Blue. Ironically, the current gemstone, fossilized wood, is not a gemstone but it also is found in Kittitas County.
For those who love the blues, though, this session will not deliver recognition. The bill to designate it the state gemstone did not make it out of the Senate committee. There’s always next year.
As is always the case, a number of ideas were floated early in the session but did not make it past the deadline for policy bills.
Bills that you will not be seeing coming into law this year include ones addressing an assault weapons ban, a high-capacity magazines ban, restoring felon voting rights, eliminating odd-numbered election years, repealing the requirement that non-binding advisory votes appear on the ballot, and allowing a King County tax on large businesses to building affordable housing.
One of the interesting things about any legislative session — perhaps from a politic geeks view — is the hodgepodge of ideas and proposals debated during the course of a session. The vast majority do not make it to the bill stage, but sometimes an idea resurfaces year after year until it eventually becomes a bill.
The one proviso with “dead” bills, is they can be revised if the session is extended.
You could argue that from an efficiency standpoint a standard session probably could be cut in half but the discussion of ideas — even those that don’t lead anywhere — is vital to the democratic process.
There are a number of bills still alive including ones addressing a carbon cap, a statewide plastic bag ban, facial recognition technology and homelessness.
If the past is any predictor of the future, a lot of bills will pass or fail in the closing days. So, if you have a particular bill of interest, keep an eye on Olympia starting March 11.
One issue that does not appear to have any steam behind it is addressing flaws in the K-12 funding system. Understandably, the Legislature does not want to spend every session going over the same ground where school funding is concerned but the fact is the system still does not achieve its goal of equitable funding.
Perhaps something happens in the closing days but right now districts like Ellensburg, which are projecting budget cuts in the coming year, look to be on their own.
The good news is if you haven’t been paying much attention to Olympia, you haven’t missed much in terms of action. But the session is coming to a close so expect a flurry of activity in the days to come.