The United States is undoubtedly powerful with military capabilities that were considered science fiction even a decade or two ago.
We have the ability to launch a drone strike and kill a man, and others, as they exit a vehicle at an airport in Baghdad. That seems like the stuff of video games, but it is the reality of modern weaponry.
Equipped with this type of military capacity and a Twitter account, President Donald Trump can change the course of this nation in a heartbeat.
That’s neither a criticism or a shout of support, it’s just the way it is in the United States in 2020.
Back in the day the lag time with mobilizing troops and bringing weapons online in a region, created the space and time for a reasoned and cautious approach. That space no longer naturally exists.
This is not just a “Trump thing.” Barack Obama advanced the use of drone attacks as president. Whoever is in office has this power and as technology advances will have even greater ability to target and eliminate any one considered to be an active or potential foe.
The target of the attack, Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was killed as were five other people and three people were critically injured. In the accounts of the attack, the justification centers on Soleimani’s role in previous attacks on U.S. troops and personnel in the Middle East and intelligence that indicated he was part of the planning for future attacks.
Soleimani was an Iranian killed in Iraq. The U.S. is not officially at war with either of those nations. The U.S. still has troops in Iraq, dating back to when we liberated that nation in 2003. The U.S. does not have good relations with Iran, dating back to when the Shah was overthrown in 1979.
This was by definition an extrajudicial killing. There is no fig leaf we can place over this, saying we were going after of a convicted war criminal or a person convicted in absentia in a U.S. court of taking the lives of American citizens. He was a military leader of a nation with which the U.S. has conflicts — directly and indirectly. That may be an acceptable standard for many people, but it opens the door to killing other leaders across the globe. Russian also has an indirect role in backing forces in conflict with the U.S. Could we justify a drone strike on Putin or one of his generals?
Soleimani was considered a respected and admired patriot in his own country, where U.S. troops are considered the foreign invaders.
Ironically, while Trump has consistently taken a hard line on Iran, prior to this attack he was drawing far more notice for his efforts to withdraw troops from this region. In the days after the drone strike, the U.S. sent 2,500 more troops to the Middle East.
The same question applies to both withdrawing or increasing troops in the region: What is the U.S. objective?
How does U.S. foreign policy and military strategy adapt in era when impulse decisions can be indulged? Trump is known for his preference to “go with this gut,” and future office holders may have greater impulse control, but that does not change the underlying question of how this power should be managed.
The power to declare war rests with Congress, not the president. The power has been whittled away to near irrelevance by the past several presidents.
Our capabilities have advanced at a pace that outstrips historic controls or limitations on our powers. A drone strike on a foreign leader in a distant land is an option. What isn’t optional is the discussion of whether as a nation we’re comfortable with this course of action.