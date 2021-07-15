Is this summer the tipping point?
Record heat waves have scorched their way across the U.S., including the Northwest. Wildfires are raging at never-seen-before levels.
Our climate is inching its way past uncomfortable to inhospitable.
It is a mistake to equate today’s weather — whatever it may be — with global warming, but the trend is our climate is warming.
The data on this topic is conclusive. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate.gov website:
n 2020 was the warmest year on record.
n The 10 warmest years on record have occurred since 2005.
n The Earth’s temperature has risen by .14 degree F per decade since 1880, but the rate of warming over the past 40 years is more than twice that — .32 degree F since 1981.
There seem to be fewer climate change deniers out there, at least in the mainstream. There are people who will claim that the warming has not been caused by human activity. Mainly people do not like to take responsibility for anything, and cynical politicians capitalize and advance policies and proposals that skirt any changes that could potentially infringe on corporations’ ability to make money or possibly raise the cost of something to consumers.
You can blame the industrial revolution if you want, but the fact is human activity is a factor in the warming of the planet.
Instead of seeing that as a horrible accusation, it really is an opportunity. It raises the possibility that humans can slow global warming as well.
Global warming will take a global approach, which is daunting. But since countries across the globe, regardless of governmental structure, are feeling the impact, the hope is that everyone can find common ground in behaving in their best interests.
Politicians of all stripes are a hurdle. Politicians respond to corporate money and consumer votes. If a proposal negatively impacts a corporate balance sheet or the price of something people need on a daily basis, such as gasoline, the incentive will be to not act. A potential benefit 30, 40 or 50 years down the road is not relevant.
Where the equation changes is when voters see global warming as negatively impacting their children’s lives and corporation see changes that will cost them money within a 5 or 10 year planning cycle.
That brings us back to the question of the tipping point. Imagine living in an environment where the heat is so oppressive, even in previously moderate climates, that you can only survive in air-conditioned locations. Imagine being surrounded by fires consuming huge swaths of land and knowing that as soon as the wind blows in wrong direction the air will become unbreathable. Well, you don’t need to imagine much. We’re living through this today.
We are not destroying the Earth. The Earth will survive us. If we create a climate in which we cannot live, the Earth will shake us off like a flea and wait for the next species. We are destroying ourselves.
We, as a species, found ways to use fossil fuels, created the internal combustion engine and reshaped what was possible for humans to achieve. The history of the internal combustion engine dates backs to the 1700s and picks up steam in the mid-1800s. That begs the question: What have we done lately?
It is easy to give in to defeatism — there are an estimated 7.8 billion people on this planet, how will they even get on board for a common cause? But even if we’re too late to change things in the short-term, we may not be too late to change in the long-term.
It is fair to say that humans are the most capable, creative species to hold sway on this planet. We are capable of great things, time to live up to that reputation.