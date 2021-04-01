We’re at an awkward point in the COVID-19 pandemic. The vaccine is available, but as of yet, not widely administered to the general population. We are a year-plus into COVID restrictions, with compliance fatigue setting in.
If you’ve made it more than a year without getting sick, the idea of coming down with the virus perhaps three or four weeks before being eligible for the vaccine is almost too depressing to contemplate.
A surge is a real danger. On Tuesday, France announced a month-long shutdown (school closures, travel restrictions) because hospital intensive care units are nearing capacity.
The United States is doing better than France (and most of Europe) in distributing the vaccine. Hopefully many people in the higher risk categories most likely to require hospitalization have taken advantage of the opportunity to get the vaccine.
But there are commonalities. People in France are just as annoyed with complying with COVID restrictions as people in the U.S.
According to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard, the county was at 59 active cases as of noon Wednesday. That’s a bit of an uptick over where the number has been of late. There were 10 cases reported over the past 24 hours, and about 20 cases reported over the weekend. The number may be a factor of Central Washington University students getting tested after coming back from spring break, and K-12 students getting tested if they traveled over the break.
Even at 59, it would be hard to characterize that as a surge, but the risk is in exponential growth — 59 becoming 100 becoming 200, etc.
As irritating as this advice sounds after a year-plus of COVID, we need to remain vigilant about complying with restrictions, including wearing masks and socially distancing.
This is all the more important because some of the more draconian restrictions have been lifted — K-5 students returning to full-time, high school and community youth sports are in action, restaurants can seat 50% inside. In other words, we now have more to lose if restrictions are reinstalled.
The good news is the pace of vaccine distribution is picking up and will accelerate even faster quite soon. On Wednesday after, Gov. Jay Inslee announced the vaccine will be available to all residents age 16 or over starting April 15.
This is all the more motivation for people who currently qualify under the tiers getting vaccinated now. The wait list of people of people eligible is going to get longer in the near future.
Indications are we are not going to get the herd immunity level of vaccination any time soon. But we will be in a better place when we reach the point where the most vulnerable are vaccinated, and everyone who chooses to get the vaccine has the opportunity to do so.
At that point, the conversation might change. But until then, we need to keep on looking out for each other by complying with restrictions that protect health.