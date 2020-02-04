In this world of constant information coming from all corners of the globe, one of the challenges is to parse and evaluate what to panic about and what to let slide.
The recent incident of a Central Washington University student possibly contracting novel coronavirus is something that falls in between those two extremes — it’s good to know about but not overreact.
As news reports have well chronicled, an outbreak of novel coronavirus in Wuhan, China has triggered dramatic actions to curtail the spread of the disease in China as well as worldwide economic swings.
First of all, this does highlight the “it’s a small world after all” quality of contemporary life. The disease started in China in late December and showed up in Ellensburg in late January. The CWU student had traveled to China.
As of Monday afternoon, test results were still pending on whether this person had contracted novel coronavirus. Even if the results come back positive there is still no reason to panic.
The virus has led to at least 425 deaths in China and one man has died in the Philippines. No deaths from virus have been recorded in the United States.
Contrast that with the fact there have been 10,000 deaths from influenza and 180,000 hospitalizations this flu season in the U.S. That’s just the typical flu virus which we experience every year.
There are differences between the coronavirus coming out of China and flu in the U.S. — the main one being there currently is no vaccine for the this novel coronavirus.
We’re used to the flu and its risks. Even knowing the risks, some people opt to not get the vaccine and there are years when the vaccine (developed based on the best estimate of the coming flu season) is not that effective.
Flu tends to hit the at-risk populations — the very young, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems — the hardest. Novel coronavirus has a similar impact.
The flu does not lead to quarantines in the U.S., but it should lead to taking precautions to stop/slow the spread of the disease.
At the top of the list are things your mother always told you — cover your face when he you sneeze and cough and wash your hands. In this case, wash with soap and warm water. Flu season can require more frequent hand washing, but this is still a simple and effective safety measure.
Another tip that people have a hard time complying with is to stay home if you are not feeling well. Americans are notorious for not taking days off and pushing themselves to “battle through it.” No matter how tough you are, if you are sick with the flu and go to work, you will spread the disease to your coworkers and the general public (depending on your job).
It is true that it’s scary when these diseases surface and spread rapidly and it is worth tracking particularly when there currently is no vaccine. On the positive side though, what you do to protect yourself and other from the flu works with novel coronavirus as well.