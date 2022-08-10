Emergencies, such as wildland fires, highlight our communications conundrum.
Modern communication technologies seemingly connect us all instantaneously regardless of our location.
Except there is no one single form of communication or technology platform that connects us all.
For generations, radio served as our emergency broadcast system. Everyone had a radio in their kitchen or a transistor radio they carried. Cars have radios. It was simple yet effective. In an emergency, the familiar tones sounded and everyone knew what it meant.
According to Wikipedia, in 1999, 99% of American households had at least one radio receiver. By 2020, that dropped to 68%.
Television remains popular, but the audience fractures among those with terrestrial channels, cable, satellite, or streaming. In smaller communities, TV lacks functionality for emergency broadcasts because there is no local outlet. Many of us still mourn the loss of TV-10.
The Kitittas County Sheriff’s Office posted the early notices about the Vantage Highway Fire and the Cow Canyon Fire on its Facebook page.
Many people in Kittitas County are on Facebook, but not everyone. When it came down to it, the Sheriff’s Office sent deputies door to door to residents receiving evacuation level notices near Vantage and in the canyon.
In the case of these fires, the residences were dispersed — no concentrated population area. Door to door is possible in these situations but it puts emergency personnel at risk and it’s not efficient given there are no guarantees people are home or are going to leave.
The Cow Canyon Fire is the second fire in three years in the Yakima River Canyon area. From the Kittitas County perspective, the danger is those fires cresting Manastash Ridge. The number of people and residences put at risk from a fire cresting the ridge expands exponentially.
At that point, there’d be a question if door-to-door remained feasible. Even with all hands on deck the number of homes to reach within the time constraints of a rapidly approaching fire would be problematic.
A social media emergency management plan would have to be broad. As any parent will tell you, their kids aren’t on Facebook. The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has a Facebook and Twitter account, but there are no indications on its website that it’s on TikTok, Snapchat or Instagram.
How realistic is it to assume the sheriff or any of the police or state agencies with a role in emergency communications would instantly roll out a comprehensive package of posts, tweets, videos, images, etc. to transmit emergency information to the social media diaspora?
Washington has a Wireless Emergency Alert system used by state and local public safety officials. It is a phone alert.
As fire danger rises throughout the summer it becomes incumbent on all of us to be aware of the risk level. Some homes are more at risk than others but the speed at which a fire can spread over dry terrain potentially puts most homes in danger.
You have to be ready and aware. This is part of living in Kittitas County.