This week the U.S. Supreme Court decided to not a review an appellate court ruling that struck down a Boise, Idaho ordinance that made it a crime for people experiencing homelessness to sleep on streets when no other shelter is available.
Coincidentally, the city of Salem, Oregon this week started to enforce its “camping ban” in certain segments of the city.
These two examples highlight the scope of homelessness and how it impacts cities across the size spectrum — not just the major metros.
There are people experiencing homelessness in every city and community across the U.S. — even in cities like Ellensburg and Cle Elum.
There is a frustration level and growing friction between people who are finding or creating shelter on sidewalks, doorways, right of ways and parks and people who go home each night to a house or apartment.
In that frustration, people are turning toward law enforcement to resolve this issue. This is true locally as well as nationally. A read of the Kittcom dispatch call report will show calls on almost a daily basis referring to people experiencing homelessness either acting oddly or setting up camps on public or private property.
This feeds into the national narrative that demonizes the “homeless” as a foreign force invading our communities — a take that implies that we have no idea where these people came from and have a vague notion that we can somehow make them disappear.
In response to the Supreme Court decision, Boise officials said it in essence legalizes camping on public property. Technically, the ruling means the onus is now put on the city to create more shelter space but the point about having no tools to address camping on sidewalks and in parks is relevant.
But it also is relevant to think out what Boise (or any other city) intended to do about people experiencing homeless under a law of this nature. Would the people been arrested and jailed (sort of solving the shelter issue) or fined and then ultimately jailed for not paying fines?
It seems like this approach transforms jails into homeless shelters and makes whatever underlying issue that lead to a person being without a home, a crime.
That means leaving an abusive situation without any other options but to sleep on the street becomes a crime. Having a mental illness will in some instances become a crime. A run of bad luck without the resources to recover will become a crime. Working a job that does not pay enough to make rent in a high-price city will become a crime. Being born to into a family experiencing homelessness would be being born into a life of crime. Of course, there also are drug addicts on the streets, there because of their inability to overcome their addiction and people may have less sympathy for them.
And, the men and women of law enforcement will be given the chore of eradicating homelessness or at least making the people experiencing homelessness disappear. They will just have to add it to their to-do list.
We can go down this road, but it makes more sense to cut to the chase — it won’t work.
Even if you say you don’t care where they end up and you’re fine with jailing people experiencing homelessness if all other options fail, it costs on average $37,000 a year to incarcerate a person in Washington state — that’s fairly expensive housing.
More people are experiencing homelessness in large part because of the failure of income to keep up with the cost of living, There is no mystery as to why the number of people experiencing homelessness is increasing significantly in West Coast cities, it’s because housing cost increases far exceed wage increases.
No one wants to be without a home. The first thing the human species likely did was seek shelter. We are not built for exposure to the elements.
To a certain degree this problem is exacerbated by prosperity — or at least a prosperity that is not shared.
The solution will be more sweeping and complex than arresting people. But — if you’re looking for a silver lining — can probably been done cheaper than incarceration.