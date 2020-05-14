While attention is focused on the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, it would be easy to lose track that this is one of the most important weeks for democracy in America — candidate filing week.
Obviously the marquee event in the fall election in the presidential election, but there are a number of critical positions on the county, state and national level up for grabs.
The primary election is Aug. 4 and the general is on Nov. 3.
This state has a top-two primary system. That means in partisan races (where political affiliation is stated), the top two candidates advance regardless of party affiliation.
We’ve become accustomed to this system in this state over the years, but it is important to note that it has an impact not seen in other states without the top-two process.
For example, as of Wednesday, Laura Osiadacz had filed for reelection for Kittitas County Commissioner District 2. Jerry Martens has filed for that seat, as well. Both are Republicans. In other states if these two were the only Republicans filed, one of them would have been eliminated in the primary. If one Democrat had filed, that person would had automatically advanced to the general.
As it currently stands, both Osiadacz and Martens will advance to the general. If a Democrat, or another Republican, files by the end of the week, then a person(s) will be eliminated in the primary.
Osiadacz and Martens are the only two who had previously announced an intention to file for the seat, but this county is still small enough that a person may decide to throw his or her hat in the ring by Friday.
Just based on filings, the most interesting race on the ballot is the Kittitas Public Utility District Commissioner 1. As of Wednesday there were five seeking the seat (Ron Mitchell, Jim Henderson, Tom Morris, Rick Catlin and Patrick Kelleher). Paul Rogers decided to not seek reelection after serving on the board for 25 years.
PUD commissioners tend to serve for a long time so open seats are not that common. The PUD is an important power provider, particularly in the agricultural areas, so people are very much interested in its operation.
There is still time but right now Cory Wright has filed for reelection to the Kittitas County Commissioner District 1 seat and does not have a challenger. The two Kittitas County Superior Court judges, Scott Sparks and Candace Hooper have filed but do not have challengers. State Rep. Tom Dent does have two challengers for the 13th District Position 1 (Eduardo Castañeda-Diaz and John “the man” Malan. On the national level, U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier has a Republican (Keith Swank) and Democratic (James Mitchell) challenger for the Congressional District 8 seat.
As of Wednesday morning, Bart Olson had filed for Kittitas County Sheriff. Sheriff Clay Myers had not filed, but had previously announced he would file. Both are Republicans. As it stands, both would advance to the general.
Before campaigns get underway, kudos to all who have filed and will file by the end of the week. The system does not work without people willing to put themselves and their ideas, talent and energy out there for voters to consider. Best of luck to all seeking office.