Given that Ellensburg School District officials have been warning about this for the past couple of years, it is not surprising that the district is anticipating needing to cut at least $250,000 in the 2020-21 budget.
This cut was seen coming once the district determined the level of funding it would receive from the state under the funding formula devised to come into compliance with the state Supreme Court’s McCleary ruling to fully fund K-12 education.
When the funding levels were announced, ESD officials said they’d have enough in reserves to cover a year or two but then cuts would be needed.
Not that this provides much comfort, but Ellensburg is not alone in this situation. Other districts across the state have either enacted cuts or announced cuts. The catch is there also are districts in the state faring better under this funding structure.
The Legislature has provided some make-do funding this past year, but it has not fundamentally adjusted the formula.
Ellensburg finds itself in a bit of a bind partly because it believed the state. The state originally stated the school districts had to cap what were previously known as maintenance and operation levies at $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
For Ellensburg that was less than half what it had been collecting. Ellensburg went out to voters with a four-year levy at $1.50 per $1,000. In 2019, in response to calls from districts that the state was not adequately making up the difference caused by the reduction in levy rates, the state raised the allowable levy rate to $2.50 per $1,000.
Now Ellensburg finds itself locked into a four-year levy at $1.50 when the state is allowing for $2.50.
Also, within this time period, the district’s labor and health care costs have increased.
The bottomline is Ellensburg’s state/local revenue stream now is not adequate.
It is unclear what type of remedy the Legislature would provide for this situation during its 60-day session.
It is probably best to assume that Ellensburg is on its own to reach a solution (and then be pleasantly surprised if the state helps out).
The district has put a call out to the community to attend the Feb. 6 School Board meeting to discuss this issue and possible solutions.
At this point, everything needs to be on the table. Public school budgets are complex with earmarked money for specific programs in some situations. So, it is not as easy as saying, “just stop doing this,” or “cut money for that.”
Personnel is the primary expense in a school budget, but parents, students, staff and the community are going to want to minimize the impact of any cuts on the classroom experience.
Are there revenue streams, the district does not utilize? Would a participation fee for co-curricular activities (something many districts have and Ellensburg does not) make a difference?
While the focus is on 2020-21 the more pertinent issue is the longterm alignment of the district’s expenses with its revenue stream.
This is hard questions that will benefit for public discussion and involvement.