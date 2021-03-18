For those who follow high school sports, it’s as if a year’s worth of schedules were tossed into a blender.
One of the traditions of sports is they are tied to a season. Football is fall, watching games early in the season under the warmth of the setting sun and then bundling up for late-season games in the cold and snow. Cross county is about running through fallen leaves, the beauty of traversing a landscape in transition.
Basketball and wrestling are all about time all about time spent in the gym, the games being part sporting and part social event as neighbors and friends catch up.
And spring sports are really nothing more than a testament of wills — enduring county’s trademark spring breezes, seemingly blowing off the nearest glacier.
When we compile our list of what COVID has brought us, we’ll need to remember to add February Football to the list.
Ellensburg High School has its last scheduled football game on Friday. Other schools are playing a week or two more. If you have family on the West Side, some of those schools are just getting underway. This is one of those years when you really need to check the schedules — often and repeatedly.
The winter season also included volleyball and girls soccer. The next season (early spring) includes baseball, softball, track and field and boys soccer. The seasons for these sports are not that off from when they naturally occur, but the seasons will be shorter.
Because the last “season” of the year is basketball and wrestling.
It’s hard to keep pace as a fan, for the student-athletes attempting to play multiple sports it must be dizzying.
What this experience is about is giving student-athletes a chance to be student-athletes, to enjoy playing games with friends, to compete and learn values of teamwork. Everyone plays to win, but these seasons will not be evaluated by the win/loss column, but more by re-engaging kids in these activities.
We need to keep in mind that COVID shut down a lot a physical activity. The seasons are being played with truncated and modified practices and in the absence of what has become year-round training for many sports.
Some of this is not actually a bad thing. Sports can consume a family’s life. COVID provided a wakeup call that spending time as a family at the dinner table and just sitting around talking, is valuable as well.
While the records won’t matter, they may be some lasting impacts. Schools have jumped into live-streaming in a big way. Some sports lend themselves to it better than others — not sure live-streamed cross country is going to catch on. But it has been nice to have this option at a time when fans are not allowed. For the most part, all schools are doing it so fans have been able to view road games as well.
Some schools do it better than others — Kittitas football, with its play-by-play and colorful commentators, has been quite entertaining.
If schools continue to pursue this, there are fans who will definitely appreciate the chance to follow the teams online.
Under Phase 3 there will be more potential for fans at games, but whether in person or online, support our student-athletes. As much as fans miss sports, the athletes miss the support the community provides.