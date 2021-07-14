While most of us have been casting a wary eye at the thermometer in recent weeks, hoping for highs to remain in the “comfortable” 90s, over the next few days we’ll need to spare a few moments for the other eye to glace at the mailbox.
It is primary ballot season.
According to the Kittitas County Auditor’s Office schedule, ballots were mailed out Tuesday, meaning they should be arriving across the county over the next few days.
At this time, let’s pause for moment for appreciation. You will receive your ballot this week and then have two weeks-plus to contemplate your choices, fill out the ballot and return it by 8 p.m., Aug. 3.
You can return the ballot by dropping it in the mail (you will receive a postage-paid envelope) or at a drop box.
At the end of this process, the votes will be tabulated and (in this case) the top two vote recipients will advance to the general election.
The election will go smoothly, as do pretty much all elections in the United States of America. Your vote won’t be changed by Italian satellites or by forces working for the ghost of Hugo Chavez.
The next time the talking heads with foaming mouths rant on cable TV, or the internet, remember this — you are participating in an exclusively mail-in election and it works fantastically. Your reality is the ultimate anecdote to their fantasy conspiracies.
Now, back to our regularly scheduled program — there’s a bit going on with this primary ballot.
There will be five contested races on the primary ballot (three candidates). In these races, the top two advance. These are all non-partisan contests — meaning candidates do not declare political affiliation.
The three-candidate races include an Ellensburg School Board seat, the mayor of Kittitas, two Ellensburg City Council seats and one Kittitas County Fire District No. 7 commissioner seat.
In addition to the primary races, there are several contested races with two people running on the general election ballot.
What we’re seeing locally is a reflection of a national trend of more people seeking local office for a variety of reasons. We just came off a highly contentious national election cycle, but we’re also coming out of a pandemic where more people took advantage of online access to follow local boards, councils and commissions.
Local government is where the rubber hits the road, and where the decisions that impact your day-to-day life are made.
Realistically, the turnout for the primary election is going fall far short of what we saw in the 2020 cycle. That just makes each and every vote more important.
Kittitas County has a history of races being determined by a handful of votes. If you have a preferred candidate you want to see advance to the general election, you need to vote. If you just assume others will vote and that person will be carried through, you could well end up disappointed.
Take the time over the next weeks to complete and return your ballot and celebrate the American electoral process. Regardless of the outcome of the elections, it should be a point of pride.