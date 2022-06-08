By the end of this weekend, it is going to take longer than you like to get “Pomp and Circumstance” out of your head but people will be fine with that.
After two years of remote and/or modified graduation ceremonies, the full slate of graduations is on tap more or less in their standard, classic form.
There are a few tweaks. The main one might be Ellensburg High School holding its ceremony (8 p.m. Thursday) outside at the EHS football field, but that is because Nicholson Pavilion is offline due to renovations, not because of COVID.
This past weekend, watching the series of thunderstorms roll through the Kittitas Valley did raise the question of “What could wrong with an outdoor ceremony in June?” But the forecast for Thursday is calling for a high of 76 degrees and cloudy skies so hopefully, that forecast holds. If not, at least the experience will be memorable.
Memorable moments are what this is about.
The beauty of high school graduation is it means something to every student involved. For the super-involved, straight-A students, this is their moment to celebrate all they’ve accomplished with family and friends, to add the scholarships and awards to their resumes. When the student walks off with the diploma they will look up and try to capture all the faces of their cheering family and friends.
To the students who struggled and fought to earn passing grades, the moment might even mean more. They made it, perhaps overcoming their doubts and the doubts of others. When the student walks off with the diploma, they might not look back.
Earning that diploma is an accomplishment, each student deserves that moment walking across the stage.
Of all the things COVID restrictions took from us, the life milestone moments were irreplaceable.
This class had COVID hit during March of their sophomore year, then navigated a junior year modified by restrictions before a senior year closer to a normal experience.
One thing that stands out when you talk to these young people is how much they’ve appreciated the moments of normalcy during their senior year.
Talk to a kid in the fall play or winter musical, or in band or on any of the athletic teams and the first they will say is how much they enjoyed the opportunity to participate in their activity.
Things there were taken for granted by generations of students, were savored by these young people.
Not to say COVID had a silver lining but the ability to appreciate the moment is a valuable life skill.
We do not know the full ramifications of COVID restrictions on education — what was lost, what could be made up and what may be the lasting impacts. The graduates moving on to college will enter a campus experience closer to traditional.
All these young people survived an experience no one envisioned when they entered school as wide-eyed freshmen four years ago.
For all that’s gone on, let’s take a moment and celebrate every graduate. They deserve it.