If you appreciate democracy and our republic system of government, this Valentine’s Day, in addition to giving thanks to your sweetheart, give a heart-felt thanks to the League of Women Voters as it celebrates its 100th birthday on Feb. 14.
The Kittitas Valley League of Women Voters is the local organization and has more than held up its role in fulfilling the league’s mission of empowering voters and defending democracy.
The role and mission of the league has always been important but it is especially critical today.
In many ways America of 2019 does not even faintly resemble America of 1919 — technology has reconfigured the way we communicate and interact with each other and the institutions of government.
But in another way, nothing has changed — democracy remains dependent on an informed and engaged public.
The league is a non-partisan organization. That does not mean league members do not have political views. A person is unlikely to get involved with government-focused organization if she has no interest in politics.
What non-partisan means for the league, though, is advancing public involvement in the process rather than in a party politics.
We see this every election cycle. On the local level, the league sponsors candidate forums. Every candidate, regardless of party affiliation is given the same opportunity to express his or her views and opinions on issues of importance. There can be a lot of material out about candidates — interviews and campaign materials — but there is no substitute for seeing person before the public, answering questions and representing his or her self. The ability to engage with the public is an important part of being a public official.
What makes the league stand out is its focus on connecting voters with candidates, allowing people to hear directly from candidates seeking office and find out what they have to say about themselves. Too much in politics today is about the spin, the attacks, the blustering, the out-right lying — namely the packaging and not the product.
There also are few organizations attempting to approach government from a non-partisan angle. This is to the point that any organization that attempts a non-partisan approach is seen as “partisan” by members of the hyper-partisan camps — the “if you’re not for us, you’re against us” philosophy.
In the chorus of loud voices that make up the current political scene, the league is noticeable because it is not shouting at you.
The league treats voters with respect. It assumes people want accurate information and desire to hear all views before making a decision.
So, happy 100 to the League of Women Voters — we need you now more than ever.